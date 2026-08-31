DJ Candyman: Veteran Ghanaian Broadcaster Appeals for Financial Help Amid Battle With Kidney Disease
- DJ Candyman, a veteran Ghanaian broadcaster, publicly announced he is battling kidney-related health complications
- The media personality announced that he is currently receiving treatment at Walter Aiden Specialist Clinic in Asokwa, Kumasi
- DJ Candyman took to Facebook on August 29, 2026, to appeal to fans and the public for financial support amid his health battle
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Alexander Kwaku Amoah, aka DJ Candyman, has broken his silence on a personal health battle, publicly appealing to fans and the general public for financial assistance as he undergoes treatment for kidney-related complications.
In a heartfelt Facebook post shared on Saturday, August 29, 2026, the broadcaster publicly announced that he is currently receiving care at Walter Aiden Specialist Clinic in Asokwa, Kumasi.
The former Hello FM broadcaster described the decision to go public as one he never anticipated making but said the circumstances left him with little choice.
Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK Sabah Zita Benson makes touching gesture to homeless musician Barosky
"I never imagined I would have to come out publicly to ask for help, but today, I humbly need your support," he wrote. "I am currently battling kidney-related health complications and receiving treatment at Walter Aiden Specialist Clinic in Asokwa, Kumasi."
DJ Candyman calls on Ghanaians for support
DJ Candyman, known across Ghana for his work on stations including Hello FM and Atinka FM, directed those willing to assist towards a mobile money number linked to the name Amoah Kwaku Alexander.
The veteran broadcaster stressed that no contribution is too small and expressed confidence that, with prayer and public solidarity, he would pull through.
"To everyone who has supported me, prayed for me, encouraged me or enjoyed my work over the years, I am appealing to you to please stand with me at this difficult time," he added.
"Any financial contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way towards my treatment and recovery."
The Facebook post of DJ Candyman appealing for financial support amid his battle with kidney disease is below:
Ghanaians react to DJ Candyman's health appeal
The post moved many who remembered the broadcaster's contributions to Ghanaian media, with well-wishers flooding the comments section.
Tense scene as Appiah Stadium gets into heated public confrontation with Mahama appointee at airport, video
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Senior Man Muhammed wrote:
"Which candy man, the one from Hello FM to Atinka gone are the days?"
Prynce Johnson II said:
"Oh braa, the hand of God will heal you, okay? I Will remember you in prayer, and I believe God will heal. Listen, hmm."
Nana Hemaa Sika commented:
"😢 Gosh, Dj, please add some number. 🙏 Sending hugs 🫂 Please keep being strong. You will survive it."
Veteran Nollywood actor battles serious health problems
Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about veteran Nollywood actor Baba Opebe's health struggles, as his colleague Kunle Afod calls for public support in light of his deteriorating condition.
Afod's heartfelt visit not only showed the actor's alarming medical situation but also underscored the community's responsibility towards the icons who shaped Nigeria's film industry.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh