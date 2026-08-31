DJ Candyman, a veteran Ghanaian broadcaster, publicly announced he is battling kidney-related health complications

The media personality announced that he is currently receiving treatment at Walter Aiden Specialist Clinic in Asokwa, Kumasi

DJ Candyman took to Facebook on August 29, 2026, to appeal to fans and the public for financial support amid his health battle

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Alexander Kwaku Amoah, aka DJ Candyman, has broken his silence on a personal health battle, publicly appealing to fans and the general public for financial assistance as he undergoes treatment for kidney-related complications.

Veteran Ghanaian radio broadcaster DJ Candyman appeals for financial help amid battle with kidney disease. Photo source: Candy Man Djcandyman

Source: Facebook

In a heartfelt Facebook post shared on Saturday, August 29, 2026, the broadcaster publicly announced that he is currently receiving care at Walter Aiden Specialist Clinic in Asokwa, Kumasi.

The former Hello FM broadcaster described the decision to go public as one he never anticipated making but said the circumstances left him with little choice.

"I never imagined I would have to come out publicly to ask for help, but today, I humbly need your support," he wrote. "I am currently battling kidney-related health complications and receiving treatment at Walter Aiden Specialist Clinic in Asokwa, Kumasi."

DJ Candyman calls on Ghanaians for support

DJ Candyman, known across Ghana for his work on stations including Hello FM and Atinka FM, directed those willing to assist towards a mobile money number linked to the name Amoah Kwaku Alexander.

The veteran broadcaster stressed that no contribution is too small and expressed confidence that, with prayer and public solidarity, he would pull through.

"To everyone who has supported me, prayed for me, encouraged me or enjoyed my work over the years, I am appealing to you to please stand with me at this difficult time," he added.

"Any financial contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way towards my treatment and recovery."

The Facebook post of DJ Candyman appealing for financial support amid his battle with kidney disease is below:

Ghanaians react to DJ Candyman's health appeal

The post moved many who remembered the broadcaster's contributions to Ghanaian media, with well-wishers flooding the comments section.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Senior Man Muhammed wrote:

"Which candy man, the one from Hello FM to Atinka gone are the days?"

Prynce Johnson II said:

"Oh braa, the hand of God will heal you, okay? I Will remember you in prayer, and I believe God will heal. Listen, hmm."

Nana Hemaa Sika commented:

"😢 Gosh, Dj, please add some number. 🙏 Sending hugs 🫂 Please keep being strong. You will survive it."

Veteran Nollywood actor battles serious health problems

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about veteran Nollywood actor Baba Opebe's health struggles, as his colleague Kunle Afod calls for public support in light of his deteriorating condition.

Afod's heartfelt visit not only showed the actor's alarming medical situation but also underscored the community's responsibility towards the icons who shaped Nigeria's film industry.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh