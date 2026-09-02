Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo appeared on Babs TV on August 30 to share her thoughts on parenting and wealth

Ozokwor argued that affluent parents who shield their children from every hardship may be setting them up to fail later in life

Her remarks quickly divided social media, with fans offering sharply contrasting views on her parenting philosophy

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Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo has sparked a lively debate online after delivering a frank take on parenting during an appearance on Babs TV with content creator Femi Babs on August 30.

Patience Ozokwor shares parenting advice on why too much comfort can hurt children. Credit: patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

The beloved actress made the case that well-off parents, in their desire to spare their children from hardship, may actually be doing them lasting harm.

Her central argument drew a sharp distinction between suffering and struggling, insisting the two are not the same thing.

"The fastest way to ruin a child's life is to say you don't want them to suffer the way you did. I'm not saying allow them to suffer. What I'm saying is allow them to struggle. Go through the process," she said.

Why Ozokwo believes struggle builds character

The actress used property ownership as a vivid illustration of her point, painting a picture of children born into wealth who have no real understanding of what their parents sacrificed to build it.

"When they don't struggle, can you imagine you have, like, 20 houses? You have in Enugu, you have in Abuja, you have in Lagos. Your children will just be struggling, 'Which one belongs to me?' They don't know how you struggled to get those things," she said.

Ozokwo was deliberate in framing her argument carefully, making clear she is not advocating for neglect or deliberate hardship.

Her view is that measured exposure to difficulty develops the kind of resilience and appreciation that a comfortable upbringing simply cannot provide on its own.

Watch Patience Ozokwor's video below:

Reactions to Patience Ozokwo's parenting advice

Her remarks found a mixed reception on social media, with some applauding her wisdom and others pushing back.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

@emmydammy3 wrote:

"😂😂😂 talking rubbish with confidence like say u no go die lol, just write your will and go and rest"

@wasiu70 said:

"The first day my dad said, 'This is my house, not yours,' something changed in me. Since then, I've made up my mind as an omo okunrin, I've got to work hard and build something of my own. 💯🦅"

@doshmanhere commented:

"I dont think is true like that."

@Iamkhozi11 reacted:

"This woman just too wise for real"

@Akinmoyede4872 shared:

"Bitter truth, make he go work for his own money too"

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Source: YEN.com.gh