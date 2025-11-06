Eazzy has made her first public appearance after welcoming her first child, Space Frimpong, with Medikal

In a video, the veteran singer shared a heartwarming moment with her new baby inside their home

Eazzy's first public appearance after childbirth triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Veteran Ghanaian musician Mildred Ashong, popularly known as Eazzy, has made her first public appearance after welcoming her first child, Space Frimpong, with her boyfriend, Medikal.

Eazzy makes her first public appearance after welcoming her new baby, Space Frimpong, with Medikal.

On October 17, 2025, rumours of Eazzy's pregnancy emerged after a photo of the singer showing off her big baby bump while posing for photos beside a black Range Rover surfaced on social media.

The Wengeze hit-maker confirmed the rumours as she took to her Instagram page to share multiple photos of herself showing off her growing belly while looking gorgeous in a white lace dress inside a luxurious house.

One of the photos showed Eazzy and her partner, Medikal, beaming with smiles during the pregnancy announcement.

Later in the day, the rapper announced the arrival of the new baby boy named Space Frimpong, who shared the same birthday as the former AMG Business signee's best friend, Shatta Wale.

Photos showed him holding the newly born baby in his arms hours after Eazzy delivered him at the hospital.

Eazzy bonds with her son Space Frimpong

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, November 6, 2025, Eazzy flaunted her slim figure as she bonded with her child, Space Frimpong, weeks after her delivery.

In the video, the former Lynx Entertainment signee wore an all-white outfit as she held her child in her arms and filmed the heartwarming moment with her smartphone.

Eazzy beamed with excitement as she enjoyed motherhood in the plush walk-in closet inside her residence in Accra. She also showed off some of the luxury fashion items she owned in her closet, including bags, clothes, and perfumes.

The video of Eazzy's first public appearance after welcoming her son, Space Frimpong, with Medikal, is below:

Medikal bonds with his new baby

In a viral TikTok video, Medikal was spotted holding his adorable son, Space, in his arms as he sang a lullaby to get him to sleep.

Rapper Medikal displays his fatherly duties with his new baby with Eazzy, Space Frimpong.

The Shoulder hitmaker beamed with excitement as he carried out his fatherly duties while Eazzy filmed the heartwarming moment with her smartphone from inside their plush living room.

Rapper Medikal moved to several areas inside the room as he danced and showed love to his second child.

The video of rapper Medikal bonding with his new baby, Space Frimpong, is below:

Eazzy's first appearance after childbirth stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Akosua Berry commented:

"Cool mama nie👌😊."

Theycallmemama__mia said:

"Sister, please take care of yourself, your baby and your husband too. Please, be patient."

Lysanne Kreations wrote:

"Eazzy is really looking good 🥰🥰. Wengeze was released when I was in SHS 😂😂."

Esther 2222 remarked:

"Thank you for helping our brother and giving him a baby."

Medikal speaks about children with Eazzy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal mentioned the number of children he had with Eazzy after speculations emerged on social media.

In an interview, he noted that he only shared their new child, Space Frimpong, with his partner and that they did not have a secret kid before his birth.

Medikal also dismissed rumours that his marriage to his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, ended because he cheated with another woman.

