Ghanaian actress Irene Opare has disclosed she will mark her 60th birthday on September 10, 2026, after more than four decades in the film industry

Irene Opare, who has featured in over 120 movies since starting her career at age 15, spoke about her journey during an interview with Nkonkonsa

The veteran actress became visibly emotional when asked whether she felt Ghanaians had given her adequate recognition for her contributions

Veteran Ghanaian actress Irene Opare has resurfaced in the public eye as she prepares to celebrate her 60th birthday, reflecting on her decades-long journey in the Ghanaian movie industry and appealing to President John Dramani Mahama for support.

Veteran actress Irene Opare resurfaces ahead of her 60th birthday, calling on President John Dramani Mahama to remember her. Image credit: Ameyaw Debrah, Nkonkonsah

Source: Facebook

Irene Opare discussed her upcoming milestone in an interview with entertainment journalist Nkonkonsa. According to the actress, she will celebrate her 60th birthday on September 10, 2026.

Irene Opare's decades in Ghana's Film Industry

The veteran actress also reflected on her remarkable journey in acting, revealing that she started her career at the age of 15.

She said she has spent decades working in the industry and has featured in more than 120 movies.

Irene Opare expressed gratitude to God for giving her the strength and grace to continue working despite the passage of time.

“God has given me the grace. God has given me everything,” she said.

The actress added that she remains physically active and described herself as strong. She revealed that she regularly goes to the gym and continues to maintain an active lifestyle.

Beyond her acting career, Irene Opare is also known for her open support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC). During the interview, she was asked about the message she would send to President John Dramani Mahama.

Irene Opare calls on Mahama's support

In response, the veteran actress directly appealed to the President to remember her and offer her support.

“Mr President, I know you know me. This is your clean mama,” she said, before asking Mahama to turn around and look at her.

She added that she was standing right behind him and urged him to notice her.

Irene Opare's appeal comes as she approaches an important milestone in both her personal life and professional career.

Having spent several decades in Ghana's entertainment industry, the actress also opened up about whether she feels she has received enough recognition from Ghanaians.

The question appeared to touch an emotional spot for the veteran actress. Irene Opare became visibly emotional and struggled to continue speaking, with the interviewer encouraging her to take her time.

Her emotional reaction highlighted the weight of her long career and the significance of the recognition she may feel she deserves after years of contributing to Ghana's film industry.

As September 10 approaches, Irene Opare's return to the spotlight has renewed attention on her remarkable career and her call for support as she marks her 60th birthday.

The Instagram video of Irene Opare is below.

Grace Nortey's last wish for Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the passing of veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey and the emotional resurfacing of an interview clip featuring actor Mr Beautiful.

In the clip, Nortey's heartfelt message to former President John Mahama about her last wish is stirring significant reactions and nostalgia among fans, as many recall her influence in Ghana's cinematic history.

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Source: YEN.com.gh