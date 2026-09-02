Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi publicly appealed to both men during a sermon shared on social media on September 1, 2026

The Glorious Wave Church founder described both Afenyo-Markin and Sammy Gyamfi as his 'sons' and offered to intervene in the dispute personally

Badu Kobi specifically demanded that the Minority Leader withdraw the court case he filed against Gyamfi in connection with the GoldBod saga

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has publicly called on Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin and GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi to end their bitter public feud, urging Afenyo-Markin in particular to drop the lawsuit filed against Gyamfi.

Prophet Badu Kobi urges Afenyo-Markin and Sammy Gyamfi to end their feud over the GoldBod Saga. Image credit: Parliament of Ghana, Prophet Emmanuel badu Kobi

Source: Facebook

The founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International appealed from his pulpit on 1 September 2026, with video footage of the address subsequently circulating on social media.

Badu Kobi preaches peace between Afenyo, Gyamfi

Speaking to his congregation, Badu Kobi framed his intervention in personal terms, stating that he considers both men to be his sons.

He noted that Gyamfi addresses him as "Papa" and appealed to both on that basis, saying he was prepared to personally broker a reconciliation but felt compelled by God to make the plea in public first.

"I use my altar and my assignment to plead with lawyer Afenyo-Markin and lawyer Sammy Gyamfi," the prophet said, urging both sides to stand down in the interest of the country.

He stressed that Ghana's wellbeing must take precedence over any personal or political rivalry between the two lawyers.

"For the sake of Ghana, which is bigger than them. They should draw all souls down. Their battle must come to an end," he appealed.

Badu Kobi demands Afenyo-Markin withdraw lawsuit

The prophet was particularly direct regarding the legal proceedings, calling on Afenyo-Markin to withdraw the lawsuit without delay.

"The court case from lawyer Afenyo-Markin should be withdrawn," he stated, insisting the action be taken immediately.

The dispute between Afenyo-Markin and Gyamfi has drawn sustained public attention in recent weeks, centred on opposing positions regarding GoldBod and the alleged financial losses linked to the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme.

With the matter now before the courts, Badu Kobi's intervention signals growing pressure from civic and religious quarters for both parties to seek resolution outside of litigation.

The prophet concluded his appeal with a prayer for peace between the two men and expressed hope that Ghana would emerge from the episode in a stronger position.

The X post of Prophet Badu Kobi is below.

Prophet Badu Kobi reacts after hospitalisation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi's response to social media speculation regarding a video of him in a hospital bed.

The prominent preacher emphasised that the focus on his health was not a fundraising tactic, but rather rooted in the genuine concern of colleagues and friends.

Notably, Badu Kobi revealed that influential figures, including ambassadors, reached out during his hospitalisation, reflecting the deep connections he has built over time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh