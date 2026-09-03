Miss Ghana 2026, Rumzia Sule, dazzled over 10,000 spectators at the Miss World Dances of the World event in Nha Trang, Vietnam

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah announced she is flying to Vietnam to personally support Rumzia at the Miss World grand finale

Appiah urged Ghanaians to vote for Rumzia to help her reach the Top 40 ahead of the final on September 5

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Miss Ghana 2026, Rumzia Sule, has continued to make waves at the Miss World Festival in Vietnam, dazzling over 10,000 spectators with a performance in her national costume, just as Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah announced she is flying in to personally support her.

Jackie Appiah flies to Vietnam to support Miss Ghana Rumzia Sule as she dazzles at Miss World 2026. Image credit: Miss World.

Source: Instagram

Rumzia was crowned Miss Ghana 2026 on July 19, 2026, at the national finale in Accra, emerging victorious over 12 other contestants under the theme "Empowering Women, Enduring Legacy."

An International Relations and Diplomacy student, she has said she hopes to use the Miss World platform to tell a broader Ghanaian story, one centred on the country's people, innovation, and creativity, while also driving youth empowerment through Project Inspire Ghana, an initiative under the Miss Ghana Foundation.

Rumzia dazzles at Miss World 2026

That mission has continued to unfold at the 73rd edition of Miss World, currently underway in Vietnam, where Rumzia is representing Ghana as the country's sole contestant.

On September 2, 2026, she took to the stage at the Miss World Dances of the World event in Nha Trang, performing to the rhythms of her homeland in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 spectators.

Sharing highlights from the event, the official Miss World Instagram account wrote:

"Miss World Ghana @rumzia_s dazzled more than 10,000 spectators at the Miss World Dances of the World event, held in Nha Trang on September 2, as she showcased her national costume and performed to the rhythms of her homeland."

Miss World's Instagram post about Rumzia's performance is below.

Jackie Appiah flies in to support Rumzia

That growing moment for Rumzia was further boosted after Jackie Appiah announced she was travelling to Vietnam to personally cheer her on ahead of the Miss World grand finale, scheduled for September 5, 2026.

In an Instagram post, Appiah expressed pride in supporting Ghana's representative and encouraged the public to vote for Rumzia's advancement. She wrote:

"I'm on my way to Vietnam to support our beautiful Queen, Miss Ghana, Rumzia Sule, @rumzia_s @_missghana as she represents Ghana at the 75th Anniversary of Miss World @missworld. It's an honour to be part of this beautiful journey and to stand proudly behind our Queen. Go Rumzia! Go Ghana! Let's continue to support her journey to the Top 40."

Jackie Appiah's post is below.

Below is an Instagram video of Rumzia's performance at Miss World.

Jackie Appiah celebrates mother's 80th birthday

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Jackie Appiah surprised fans with a rare glimpse into her personal life after sharing heartfelt tribute photos to mark her mother's 80th birthday on July 14, 2026.

The gesture stood out given Appiah's long-standing reputation as one of Ghana's most private public figures, who rarely shares images of her family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh