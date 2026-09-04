Ghanaian broadcaster Oheneni Adazoa announced the postponement of her scheduled interview with Shatta Wale on Friday, September 4, 2026

The postponement followed Shatta Wale's cancellation of his planned show at KNUST, which the artiste confirmed on his social media pages

Oheneni Adazoa apologised to fans for the inconvenience but did not announce a new date for the rescheduled interview

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Ghanaian broadcaster Oheneni Adazoa has postponed her scheduled interview with dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, following the abrupt cancellation of his planned show at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Friday, September 4, 2026.

Oheneni Adazoa postpones Shatta Wale interview after KNUST show cancellation. Image credit: Oheneni Adazoa, Shatta Wale

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale confirmed the cancellation through his official social media pages in a brief message to fans:

"KNUST show cancelled. TikTok Live in a bit 🙏."

No reason was offered for the show's cancellation.

Oheneni Adazoa announces interview postponement

The planned interview had been tied to the KNUST event, with Shatta Wale expected to be available for media engagements surrounding the show.

Once the event fell through, Adazoa moved quickly to inform her audience that the sit-down with the artiste would not proceed as scheduled.

The broadcaster apologised to fans for any inconvenience caused by the change, though she stopped short of announcing a replacement date for the interview.

Fans left waiting for updates

The back-to-back cancellations left supporters who had anticipated both the concert and the interview without a clear timeline for either.

Shatta Wale's social media post indicated he planned to address fans through a TikTok live session in place of the show, offering an alternative way to connect with his audience in the interim.

No further details have emerged regarding when the KNUST show might be rescheduled, or when Adazoa's interview with the artiste could take place.

The TikTok video of Oheneni Adazoa is below.

Shatta Wale reacts to UK show cancellation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Shatta Wale's reflections on the cancellation of ShattaFest UK, where he framed the incident as part of a divine plan.

Amidst the chaos that left 23 injured, the artist's comments transformed the narrative from blame to spiritual introspection, raising questions about the role of fate in his career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh