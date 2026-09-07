Dr Kwesi Safo, Deputy Secretary of the Kristo Asafo Mission, has accused Sarah Adwoa Safo of deploying land guards to seize control of the Apostle Safo Kantanka Museum

He claimed the museum, built at a cost of over GH¢12 million, was constructed at the direct request of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka before his death

According to him, church elders were repeatedly denied access to inspect the property despite reporting the matter to the police, with no resolution reached

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Deputy Secretary of the Kristo Asafo Mission, Dr Kwesi Safo, has accused Sarah Adwoa Safo of deploying land guards to seize control of the Apostle Safo Kantanka Museum, escalating tensions in an already bitter succession dispute.

Kristo Asafo Mission's Deputy Secretary accuses Adwoa Safo of using land guards to seize the Kantanka museum. Image credit: GistsOnline/Blogger Abakah.

Source: TikTok

That escalation follows a standoff reported earlier this week, after church elders were denied entry into the museum, with security personnel citing "an order from above" as the reason for the refusal.

A video shared by blogger Abakah showed armed individuals engaged in a heated confrontation with the elders over access to the premises.

Unconfirmed reports at the time suggested Adwoa Safo may have ordered the guards to secure the building, though those claims had not been verified by any official source.

Deputy Secretary details museum takeover claims

Fresh details have now emerged directly from within the church, after Dr Kwesi Safo spoke in a video also posted by blogger Abakah, laying out a fuller account of the dispute.

He explained that the museum was built on the direct request of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, with two elders put in charge to collaborate on its construction at a cost of over GH¢12 million.

According to the Deputy Secretary, Adwoa Safo and her security team took over the property immediately after its completion, effectively shutting the church out of a facility it had commissioned.

He added that even when elders attempted to visit the site for a routine inspection, the guards stationed there denied them access.

The matter was reported to the police, he said, but no resolution has been reached to date.

Museum ownership and Kantanka's death fuel dispute

Dr Kwesi Safo further insisted that the legal documentation for the land on which the museum sits belongs to the church rather than to Adwoa Safo, explaining that the late Apostle purchased the land in the name of Kristo Asafo Mission itself.

That claim strikes at the heart of a succession battle that has raged since Kantanka's death in September 2025, which set off a power struggle between his children: Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo, known as Akofena, who claims church leadership through a 2017 appointment, and Adwoa Safo, recognised by other family members as Head of the Kwadwo Safo Family.

Church leadership has previously accused Adwoa Safo of attempting to gain access to the same museum by requesting its keys from the facility's management committee, only to be refused, and has separately accused security agencies of failing to enforce a court injunction meant to protect its properties.

The dispute has also been marked by a shooting incident at Akofena's installation ceremony in June 2026 that left Adwoa Safo injured, along with repeated allegations over control of Kantanka's remains before and during his burial.

Osebo's alarm over alleged exhumation plot

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh wrote that fashion personality Osebo the Zaraman raised alarm over an unverified claim that there was a plot to exhume Kantanka's remains from his burial site in Winneba, pointing to Akofena and Kristo Asafo Mission leaders as those allegedly behind the plan.

No confirmation of that claim emerged from any official source, and the reason behind the alleged plot was not disclosed.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh