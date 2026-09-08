Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu opened up about raising his children alone in a September 7, 2026 interview with MC Portfolio

Kwaku Manu said his children communicate with their mother only through phone calls and have never lived with her

The actor shared the values he hopes to pass on to his children, including humility, honesty, patience and courage

Ghanaian actor and film producer Kwaku Manu has made a candid admission about his family life, sharing that his children have never lived with their mother and that he has been their sole caregiver since they were young.

Kwaku Manu Discloses His Children Have Never Lived With Their Mother

Source: Instagram

During an interview with MC Portfolio on September 7, 2026, Kwaku Manu painted a picture of a household where he has been the constant parental figure.

He noted that even his youngest child, now 11 years old, struggles to articulate much about his mother when asked.

"They've never stayed with their mother. I've lived with them since they were kids. My youngest child is 11 years and when you ask him about their mother, he wouldn't know what to say," the actor stated.

Kwaku Manu's children's bond with their mother

Kwaku Manu was careful to clarify that a complete absence of contact is not the situation, but the relationship between his children and their mother is largely confined to phone calls. He drew a distinction between that and the kind of hands-on care he believes children need from a parent.

"They only communicate with her through phone calls. My children have not experienced motherly love before, but they talk to their mother on the phone," he explained.

When the interviewer pressed him on what character traits his children might draw from their mother, Kwaku Manu acknowledged that the limited face-to-face interaction makes that a difficult question for them to answer. He contrasted this with how readily they could speak about him.

"How some people would want to talk about their mother, they wouldn't have anything to say about her. But when you ask them about me, their father, they can tell you how I am," he said.

Values Kwaku Manu wants to instil in children

Despite the unconventional circumstances of his household, Kwaku Manu spoke with clear intention about the kind of people he wants his children to become.

He listed humility, patience, honesty, and courage as the qualities he actively models for them.

"I would want my children to learn to be humble and patient just like me. They should also learn to speak the truth because all my children know that I hate lies. I'm very courageous, so they can learn that too from me," he added.

The interview offered a rare and personal glimpse into the private life of one of Ghana's well-known screen personalities, highlighting the demands of solo parenting while maintaining a public career.

Watch the Instagram video below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh