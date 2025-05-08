Veteran actor Kwame Dzokoto Seth won over Ghanaians with his youthful looks in trending videos and photos

The NDC supporter looked young and energetic in a viral video that he shot with talented actress Gloria Sarfo

Some social media users have commented on the Efiewura TV series and Dzokoto Seth's high fashion sense

Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto Seth has made a great comeback on TikTok in a trending video with Gloria Sarfo.

The staunch National Democratic Congress (NDC) member looked younger than his actual age as he rocked an all-black ensemble for a video shoot.

Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto impresses netizens with his youthful appearance despite being 50. Photo credit: @kwamedzokotoseth.

Kwame Dzokoto, who celebrated his fifth birthday in April 2025, looked dapper in a black short-sleeved kaftan and matching trousers that proved his fashion game is still intact.

The former host of the Edziban show styled his look with a black Mobutu hat to talk about the all-new and exciting episode of the Efiewura TV series.

The creative fashion designer used embroidery to design the simple yet classy outfit to befit his status as a veteran actor in the Ghanaian movie industry.

Ghanaian actress and fashion entrepreneur Gloria Sarfo looked fabulous in a blue long-sleeved corseted dress that highlighted her curves.

The Bills Micro Credit brand ambassador opted for a lustrous centre-parted straight hairstyle and flawless skin tone makeup to complete her look.

Reactions to Efiewura star Kwame Dzokoto's looks

Some social media users have commented on the trending TikTok video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Echo Oscar stated:

"I’ve missed you, Uncle Kwame🥰🥰😂."

Anapa stated:

"I am coming to join 😆😆😆."

ROY stated:

"Judge is ageing 🤣🤣."

Esi Bentsiwa

"Nana ama 😂 benyiwa is gone😭 inti 😂."

userJane success

"Right now a , Benyiwaa ni h) yi de3 s3 Nana agye wo ab) so ooo🤣."

Kakra remarked:

"We can't wait oo."

Amoah Kenneth

"We are waiting for you guys."

The TikTok video is below:

Kwame Dzokoto dons a white outfit

The Ghanaian brand influencer also looked handsome in an all-white outfit in a recent post on soial media.

Kwame Dzokoto wore a short-sleeved white kaftan with a deep cut neckline and perfectly tailored trousers.

The veteran actor wore designer sunglasses and showed off his expensive Apple Watch for the editorial shoot.

The politician shared the photo on Instagram with this caption:

"See how far you have come. Be proud of yourself. All your challenges in life... Financial, health, business turbulence, and relationship pestilence are events."

"God, the master of the ceremony, will draw the curtains down soon. I know u will one day say, 'I lived through it, and it has made me who I am today'. Let your faith be ur guide."

The Facebook photo is below:

Kwame Dzokoto rocks classy African print shirts

Kwame Dzokoto also inspired the youth with his sartorial choices in 2024. The veteran actor modelled in a stylish custom-made African print shirt in a previous post.

The Facebook photos are below:

Gloria Sarfo rocks a glamorous red dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Dzokoto's colleague, Gloria Sarfo celebrating her birthday on April 4, 2025.

The fashion influencer looked exquisite during her birthday photo shoot, wearing a red gown and heels.

Celebrities, including Citi FM anchor Frema Adunyame, have commented on Gloria Sarfo's birthday pictures.

