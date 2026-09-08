Ghana's President has named Dr Abdul-Baasit Aziz-Bamba as Acting Director-General of the newly established Value for Money Office

The appointment was made under Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 14(1) of the Value for Money Office Act, 2026 (Act 1172)

Dr. Aziz-Bamba, a Harvard-trained lawyer, previously served as a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law

President John Mahama appointed Dr Abdul-Baasit Aziz-Bamba as Acting Director-General of the Value for Money Office, marking a key step in operationalising the newly created institution.

The appointment was made in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 14(1) of the Value for Money Office Act, 2026 (Act 1172).

President has named Dr. Abdul-Baasit Aziz-Bamba as Acting Director-General of the newly established Value for Money Office. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

According to a statement from the presidency, Dr. Aziz-Bamba will serve in the role on an acting basis until the Governing Board provides the constitutionally required advice, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Prior to his appointment, Dr. Aziz-Bamba served as a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law.

He holds legal training from Harvard University, bringing academic and professional depth to a role that will require close oversight of how public funds are managed across government.

The Value for Money Office carries a clear mandate: to ensure that every cedi of public expenditure genuinely serves the public interest.

The institution is designed to strengthen scrutiny over how government money is spent, reduce waste, and hold public institutions accountable for delivering measurable benefits to Ghanaians.

About Abdul-Baasit Aziz-Bamba

Aziz-Bamba is a Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana School of Law, where he lectures on a broad range of courses including Law and Society, Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Human Rights Law, Natural Resources Law, and Investment and International Commercial Arbitration.

He holds SJD (doctoral degree) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees from Harvard Law School, Cambridge, USA.

He has worked in private legal practice with law firms in Accra and in consulting, and has held several positions including Legal Officer, Legislative Analyst and Specialist, Director of Programs and Projects, and Associate Executive Director of Legal Resources Centre, a human rights and law and development-oriented non-governmental organisation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh