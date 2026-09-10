Shatta Wale broke his silence on the ongoing Stonebwoy and Sarkodie feud for the first time, posting a tweet reading Sark Jollof Lord with laughing emojis

Despite being indirectly linked to the feud through his own history with both stars, Shatta Wale had stayed quiet until his tweet on September 9, 2026

Sarkodie's manager Angelo had previously responded to being named in Stonebwoy's post, sharing WhatsApp screenshots that appeared to contradict Stonebwoy's version of events

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Shatta Wale has finally weighed in on the ongoing feud between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie, breaking his silence with a playful tweet that appears to poke fun at the rapper.

Shatta Wale breaks his silence on the Stonebwoy and Sarkodie feud with a playful "Sark Jollof Lord" tweet. Image credit: Shatta/Stonebwoy/Sarkodie.

Source: Instagram

The tension between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie first flared in May 2026 after Stonebwoy posted a cryptic message describing certain industry friendships as built on "interests and timing," widely linked to Sarkodie's reunion with Shatta Wale in London.

Months later, on September 9, 2026, Stonebwoy directly addressed Sarkodie in a lengthy X post, revisiting a private phone call between them and accusing him of only aligning with fellow artistes when it benefits him.

Sarkodie fired back hours later, denying the claims and insisting he had called to invite Stonebwoy to his RAH show as proof there was no ill will.

Stonebwoy escalated things further with a TikTok live session, punching holes in Sarkodie's response and questioning his moral right to engage him.

The back-and-forth has since drawn in other figures around both camps, keeping the feud at the centre of Ghanaian entertainment news for days.

Shatta Wale's indirect involvement in the feud

Shatta Wale has been indirectly tied to the Stonebwoy and Sarkodie feud from the very beginning, given that it was his reunion with Sarkodie in London that first triggered Stonebwoy's "convenient friendship" comment back in May.

Despite that, he had not said anything on the matter since.

However, he weighed in for the first time on September 9, 2026, with a tweet reading "Sark Jollof Lord" accompanied by laughing emojis, appearing to poke fun at Sarkodie amid the ongoing drama.

In the tweet, Shatta Wale did not offer any further commentary or take a clear side, leaving fans to interpret the jab as lighthearted rather than a full endorsement of either camp.

Shatta Wale's tweet reacting to the Stonebwoy and Sarkodie feud is below.

Angelo's WhatsApp screenshots add new twist

The feud took a fresh turn after Sarkodie's manager, Angelo, popularly known as Angel Town, was directly named in Stonebwoy's September 9 post.

Stonebwoy had claimed Angel called him to say Sarkodie's camp wanted to come through to his last BHIM Festival stadium show, and that he had not disagreed.

Angelo responded by quote-posting Stonebwoy's message, saying he would only speak because his name had been mentioned and insisting people should state facts rather than lie on his name.

He then shared WhatsApp screenshots of a December 2025 conversation with a contact saved as "Chief Stylz Abiola BHIM," which appeared to show Stonebwoy's own camp initiating contact around that period.

The screenshots seemed to run counter to the account Stonebwoy had given, adding fresh scrutiny to his version of events.

Stonebwoy's TikTok live warns Sarkodie against dragging him

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy went live on TikTok to respond to Sarkodie's reply, going through it point by point and claiming Sarkodie lacked the moral right to engage him, citing an old incident where Sarkodie allegedly deleted a flyer meant to invite people to one of his events.

He warned Sarkodie against dragging him further, insisting he remained one of the cleanest hearts in the music industry, and clarified his earlier remarks about Sarkodie performing on a quarter-filled stadium.

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Source: YEN.com.gh