Kennedy Osei, the son of the businessman, Osei Kwame Despite and his wife have celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary

Although the couple did not share any lovey-dovey messages on social media, some loved ones celebrate their marriage bond

Congratulatory messages have poured in from Ghanaians on social media as the two love birds celebrated their private big day

The son of the business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite’s son, Kennedy Osei and his wife, Tracy Osei, have celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary, giving fans couple goals.

Osei Kwame Despite's son, Kennedy Osei and his wife marks their 6th wedding anniversary.

Source: Facebook

Kennedy Osei and Tracy Osei married

On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Kennedy Osei tied the knot with the love of his life, Tracy Osei, in a beautiful and lavish traditional marriage ceremony.

The event was marked by colourful kente cloths, traditional drumming, and a festive atmosphere as the groom's family arrived in expensive cars.

The event was graced by many dignitaries, including Sammy Kuffour, Akwaboah, Nana Ama McBrown, Mahama’s son, Sharaf, and many others.

On Saturday, February 15, 2020, two days after the traditional marriage, Kennedy Osei and his wife held their white wedding at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Faith Congregation at Shiashie near East Legon in Accra.

Kennedy Osei and Tracy celebrate 6th anniversary

On Friday, February 13, 2026, the son of Osei Kwame Despite and his wife marked their 6th marriage anniversary in a private style.

Although the two lovebirds didn't share romantic videos and messages on social media to celebrate their big day, some fans and loved ones took to social media to congratulate them.

The six-year union between Kennedy Osei and Tracy Osei brought two handsome boys who happened to be twins. According to reports, they allegedly welcomed the first fruit on November 18, 2020.

Watch a Facebook post of Kennedy Osei and Tracy Osei's 6th anniversary below:

Congratulatory messages to Kennedy Osei and Tracy

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Grace Nartey wrote:

“Happy anniversary, guys. More of God's blessings to you. May Success and Peace continually be your story. forever to go.”

Abena wrote:

" Congratulations to you. We thank God for His Grace upon you. The journey is not easy, but may God see us all through."

Angela wrote:

"May God bless Kency and keep their union safely in peace, harmony and love till eternity. Sending my love and prayers. Congratulations to them."

Maa Adwoa wrote:

"My all-time favourite couples. May your 6th anniversary bring more happiness. Many more years ahead."

Watch a Facebook video of the two love birds , Kennedy Osei and Tracy Osei below:

Kennedy Osei and his beautiful wife, Tracy Osei wows fans with beautiful couple photo rocking kente.

Source: Facebook

Kennedy Osei's 38th birthday celebration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the 38th birthday of Kennedy Osei that took over the internet.

Many of his friends and admirers took to social media to share photos and messages to celebrate him on his special day.

One of the standout messages came from Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy Osei, who shared lovely photos of her husband on Instagram, captioning it with a lovely message.

