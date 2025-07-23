Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Celebrities

Kennedy Osei's Wife Sparks Concerns Over Slimmer Figure in Trending Photos

by  Portia Arthur
3 min read
  • Dr Osei Kwame Despite's daughter-in-law, Tracy Osei, has turned heads with her new look on Instagram
  • The talented fashion designer looked slimmer in trending photos that bloggers have posted on their pages
  • Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after Kennedy Osei's wife's photos surfaced online

Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei has captured attention with her noticeably slimmer figure in a series of trending photos.

The pretty wife of renowned lawyer and Despite Media's general manager, Kennedy Osei, confidently showcased her name tag as an usher during a recent church service.

Tracy Osei, Kennedy Osei, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Ghanaian Fashion Designers, Despite Media, Celebrity Styles
Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy Osei, flaunts her new look on Instagram. Photo credit: @aprilsveriown
Source: Instagram

Kennedy Osei's wife flaunts her new look

The young celebrity mother of twins radiated elegance in a chic short-sleeved polka dot tie-neckline top, perfectly paired with a flowing green pleated long skirt for the private gathering.

Embracing her natural beauty, Tracy Osei opted for a bare face, exuding grace as she assisted attendees in finding their seats.

Tracy Osei, Kennedy Osei, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Ghanaian Fashion Designers, Despite Media, Celebrity Styles
Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy Osei, looks beautiful with or without makeup. Photo credit: @aprilsveriown.
Source: Instagram

Her long, curly blonde locks cascaded elegantly, harmonising beautifully with her stylish ensemble.

Adding a touch of sophistication to her look, she accessorised with a designer wristwatch, subtly signalling her status as the wife of a wealthy heir.

The Instagram photo is below:

Tracy Osei celebrates her birthday in style

Ghanaian style Tracy Osei shone brightly as she celebrated her birthday at an upscale restaurant in April 2025.

For this special occasion, she donned a simple sleeveless top paired with matching pants, showcasing her fashion prowess.

The celebrity mother wore a centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle, complemented by her mild makeup, featuring perfectly defined eyebrows and glossy lipstick that enhanced her radiant features.

Tracy Osei adorned herself with exquisite Van Cleef & Arpels earrings, a necklace, and a matching bracelet, while an expensive gold wristwatch completed her sophisticated look.

The fashionista also proudly displayed her beautiful wedding ring in the captivating photos.

The Instagram photos are below:

Tracy Osei models in a floral dress

In yet another post, Tracy Osei dazzled in a halter-neck long dress that artfully showcased her toned legs.

Tracy Osei's lustrous side-parted frontal lace hairstyle and bold makeup harmonised flawlessly with her glowing complexion.

She styled her look with a chic white designer bag and fashionable sandals, and she effortlessly posed for a captivating photoshoot.

The Instagram photos are below:

Kennedy Osei marries Tracy in grand style

On February 13, 2020, Kennedy Osei married Tracy in a luxurious traditional wedding that nearly broke the internet.

The event was marked by colorful kente cloths, traditional drumming, and a festive atmosphere as the groom's family arrived in expensive cars.

The Instagram video is below:

Tracy Osei rocks a glittering dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tracy Osei, the wife of Ghanaian lawyer Kennedy Osei, who has become a sensation on the internet, particularly with her breathtaking birthday photoshoot.

This style influencer and devoted mother dressed simply yet elegantly, impressing her followers with her exquisite ensembles.

Many social media users have lauded Tracy Osei for her elegant hairstyle and makeup choices on Instagram, further solidifying her status as a fashion icon.

Source: YEN.com.gh

