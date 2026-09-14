Car influencer James Wehr, 27, died in the early hours of Sunday, September 13, 2026, following a fiery McLaren crash in Irvine, California

A second, unidentified person also perished in the collision, which occurred at approximately 12:18 a.m. at a busy Irvine intersection

Wehr co-founded South OC Cars and Coffee and posted on social media roughly an hour before the fatal incident

Car influencer and automotive enthusiast James Wehr, 27, died on Sunday, 13 September 2026, after the McLaren he was travelling in lost control, struck a tree, and burst into flames in Irvine, California.

Car influencer James Wehr passed away in a tragic accident. Photo: James Wehr

Source: Facebook

A second occupant, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, also lost his life in the crash.

According to PEOPLE, the Irvine Police Department confirmed that the incident took place at around 12:18 a.m. at the junction of Culver Drive and Deerfield Avenue.

Witnesses at the scene reported that the 2019 McLaren had been stationary at a red light before accelerating sharply when the signal turned green.

The car then mounted a kerb, hit a tree at high speed, and the force of the impact split the vehicle in two.

Both men were trapped inside as the wreckage caught fire. Officers and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters responded quickly but were unable to rescue either occupant.

It has not yet been determined who was driving at the time.

James Wehr and His Legacy in Car Culture

Wehr was born in Perth, Australia, on 17 August 1999, and later relocated to the United States with his family.

He built a recognisable name within Southern California's automotive community, co-founding South OC Cars and Coffee alongside his father, Simon.

The weekly meet-up, based in San Clemente, grew from a small gathering into a major regional event regularly drawing hundreds to thousands of classic, luxury, and performance vehicles.

His mother, Sarah, and wife, Emma, were both familiar figures within the community he helped establish.

Roughly an hour before the fatal crash, Wehr posted on social media, sharing what appeared to be images of a police traffic stop in nearby Newport Beach, content that took on a haunting significance following the news of his death.

James Wehr crash: Investigation under way

In the wake of Wehr's death, emotional tributes emerged from those who knew him, including personal messages from his mother Sarah and his wife Emma, as well as an outpouring of condolences from the wider Southern California automotive scene.

Wehr's family and friends shared a tribute video honouring his life and contribution to the car community.

The Irvine Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team has opened a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who recorded footage of the McLaren in the moments before the crash, to come forward. The identity of the second victim and the question of who was behind the wheel remain unresolved pending the outcome of that investigation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh