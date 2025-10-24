A video showing the final preparations of Nakeeyat Dramani as she readied herself to attend Mfantsiman Girls' has gone viral.

This comes after she took to the barbering salon to trim it and seemed reluctant at first

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the post shared varying opinions on the logic behind the mandatory haircut

A barber, who had the rare opportunity to trim Nakeeyat's beautiful hair, posted a video showing how the 2019 Talented Kidz winner reacted to the haircut.

The video, which has since gone viral, showed the moment the young poet walked into the salon with an anxious look as she prepared for the haircut.

Nakeeyat reacts as she gets a new trim as an SHS student. Photo credit: @geniusgroomingparlour/TikTok

Source: TikTok

With an anxious expression, Nakeeyat reluctantly sat in the barber's chair when she was told to cut a small portion of her hair, an act signalling her consent to a low haircut.

The young poet was hesitant to do that and needed convincing from the barber before she finally gathered the courage to cut a piece of her hair.

Her facial expression suddenly changed as the clippers moved through her hair,

Another video showed the teen star’s final appearance after trimming her nice afro hair.



Nakeyaat attends Mfantsiman Girls

The teenager, meanwhile, gained admission to Mfantsiman Girls' SHS in the Central Region.

She took to her Instagram page, where she posted a photo wearing a checkered uniform and expressed joy as she announced that she was now a Senior High School student.

Nakeyaat rejoices in her new uniform as she gains admission to Mfantsiman Girls SHS. Photo credit: @nakeeyat/Instgram

Source: UGC

Category B schools to be upgraded

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has spoken about the government’s agenda to elevate some Category B Senior High Schools (SHSs) to Category A status.

At the launch of the ADEA Triennale on Education Conference on October 14, 2025, the minister intimated that this decision forms part of efforts to address school placement challenges.

He added that it was also aimed at bringing about fairness for students in Ghana who often struggled to gain admission into their preferred Category A schools.

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated huge reactions online.

Watch the videos from TikTok below:

Peeps react to Nakeyaat's haircut

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video expressed unhappiness with the mandatory trimming of hair for SHS students.

Agbe Komi stated:

"This cutting of hair thing needs to be abolished in our schools."

Ga Yoo opined:

"But why should she do the first cut? Please educate me."

Esinam asked:

"What's the meaning behind the person cutting her hair first before the barber takes over?"

SAKI stated:

"But her hair is not that much."

Anbrit Serene Glamour wrote:

"Cutting my hair to go back to school was my most difficult decision, but I had NO choice. It hurts."

AduhwamOasis added:

"I don’t really understand why we make our girls trim their hair and then later wear artificial wigs."

Mama Ingrid reacted:

"So what has cutting off the hair got to do with learning? GES has to stop this."

Form 1 boy unhappy on the first day at school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a first-year student went viral on his first day on campus.

This came after he was seen in a not-too-happy mood as he arrived at the campus of Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School, aka Presec-Legon..

on

Source: YEN.com.gh