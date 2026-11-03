Joy Prime TV presenter Roselyn Felli marked her daughter Naa's 18th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post on November 3, 2026

The video, filmed at a photo studio in Accra, shows the mother-daughter duo smiling and embracing in a warm behind-the-scenes moment

Fans and colleagues were pleasantly surprised, with many unaware the presenter had a child this grown

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Joy Prime TV presenter Roselyn Felli left fans emotional after she celebrated her daughter Naa's 18th birthday with a lovely video and a gushing tribute shared on Instagram on November 3, 2026, in Accra, Ghana.

Roselyn Felli flaunts 18-year-old daughter on her birthday. Photo source: @roselynfelli

Source: Instagram

The video, filmed in what appears to be a photo studio complete with a backdrop stand, softbox lighting and studio curtains, captured the two in a candid, behind-the-scenes moment.

Roselyn Felli and her daughter smiled broadly, embraced, and interacted affectionately with the camera as a gospel song of thanksgiving played in the background, setting a joyful, celebratory tone throughout.

Roselyn Felli's heartfelt birthday tribute to daughter

Alongside the footage, Felli penned a deeply personal message to her daughter. "God blessed me with this angel 18 years ago. Father Lord I have come to say Thank You. My baby Naa is no more a baby. I love you, my forever princess. Enjoy your day," she wrote, signing off with the hashtag #proudmama.

The warmth of the post struck a chord online almost immediately, drawing over 2,000 likes and attracting comments from fellow verified personalities in the Ghanaian entertainment space.

See Roselyn Felli's birthday post on Instagram:

Earlier, the Joy Prime TV presenter had shared photos of her daughter saying:

"God blessed me with this angel 18years ago. Father Lord, I have come to say thank You. My baby Naa is no more a baby. I love you, my forever princess. Enjoy your day ❤️."

See the Instagram post below:

See another set of Instagram photos below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Roselyn Felli's daughter

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Actress Gloria Sarfo was among the first to react, writing:

"Priceless🤎🥰 You're blessed🙏 Happy blessed birthday to the big princess 👩‍💼🧿🦅 Keep making mummy proud 🥳😍🔥🔥🔥"

Priscilla Opoku Agyeman also chimed in with a sweet compliment:

"She is gorgeous just like mummy 🥰"

misslawrei said:

"SISTERS 👯‍♀️🥰🎊 Blessed happy birthday, Miss Naa 🎊🥳 God bless you 🙏🥰."

geeginas said:

"Wow, sis, I’m so proud of you😍. Happy birthday to the beautiful young lady she has become; may the Lord continue to bless her with so much grace🙏🏾❤️."

Much of the surprise among fans and followers stems from the fact that Roselyn Felli had kept her daughter largely out of the public eye. For many, the post offered their first real glimpse of Naa as a young adult, and the resemblance between mother and daughter did not go unnoticed.

Kafui Danku's daughter celebrates 10th birthday

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Baby Lorde, daughter of actress Kafui Danku, as she celebrated her 10th birthday with photos shared on Instagram.

Her post drew affectionate wishes from celebrities and fans, with many wondering how the years had passed so quickly.

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Source: YEN.com.gh