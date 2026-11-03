Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that the US Embassy in Accra completed same-day visa processing for Javits Frimpong's family

The development came after US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stepped in to facilitate the bereaved family's travel

Javits, a 15-year-old Ghanaian student, was fatally shot in the Bronx, New York, on 29 October 2026 while on his way to school

Madam Doris Adu Gyamfi, the mother of slain Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong, is set to travel to the United States after the US Embassy in Accra granted her a visa through an expedited same-day process.

Javits Frimpong's mother gets a U.S. visa to attend her son's funeral. Photo source: 1957 News

Source: Facebook

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared the update in a Facebook post on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, praising the embassy for its swift handling of the travel documents for both Madam Doris Adu Gyamfi and her niece.

He credited interventions by US President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as critical to making the process possible.

"I wish to commend the US Embassy in Accra for the super-expedited same-day processing of the visa of the mother and cousin of Javits Frimpong yesterday. We are grateful to President Trump and Mayor Kwame Mamdani for their special intervention. All is now set for Madam Doris Adu Gyamfi and her niece to depart Ghana for the US in the next few hours," Ablakwa wrote.

Ghana's push for justice for Javits Frimpong

Alongside the travel news, Ablakwa reaffirmed the Ghanaian government's resolve to ensure accountability for the teenager's death, noting that the Foreign Affairs Ministry remains in active contact with American authorities monitoring the ongoing investigation.

"The Foreign Ministry and our diplomatic missions will continue to actively pursue justice for all our compatriots everywhere in the world, an attack on a Ghanaian anywhere in the world is an attack on all of us," he stated.

He also extended his sympathies to the family, adding:

"No parent deserves to lose their 15-year-old in these heart-wrenching circumstances. We shall continue to keep the parents of Javits Frimpong and his dear family in our thoughts and prayers."

See the Facebook post of Okudzeto Ablakwa below:

What happened to Javits Frimpong?

Javits Frimpong was shot in the abdomen in the Bronx, New York, on Thursday, 29 October 2026, shortly before 9:30 am as he walked to school. He was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

The New York Police Department confirmed the shooting, though investigators have not yet publicly established a motive.

The teenager had relocated from Ghana to the United States roughly a year before his death to live with his father, Thomas Frimpong.

In the wake of the tragedy, Thomas disclosed that Javits had reportedly faced bullying at school, and that the principal had suspended two students over related incidents in the days before the shooting.

Following the outcry in both Ghana and the US, Mayor Mamdani announced that President Trump had agreed to grant Javits' mother an emergency visa.

Ablakwa subsequently confirmed that the Mahama administration would cover the full cost of her travel and contribute towards a dignified funeral for the teenager.

Madam Doris Adu Gyamfi and her niece are now expected to fly to the United States to be with the family as they prepare to lay Javits to rest.

US Embassy mourns Javits Frimpong

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about the US Embassy in Ghana’s tribute to Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old student of Ghanaian descent who died in New York City.

The embassy’s message prompted an outpouring of grief and calls for justice from Ghanaians online, as people on both sides of the Atlantic mourned the teenager.

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Source: YEN.com.gh