Ghana Most Beautiful 2023 first runner-up Naa Ayeley Hammond announced a new professional role on Monday, November 2, 2026

Naa Ayeley Hammond revealed she had joined Media General as a Business Development Executive in a Facebook post

The beauty queen described the appointment as more than a career move, crediting God's faithfulness for the opportunity

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Ghana Most Beautiful 2023 first runner-up Naa Ayeley Hammond has taken on a new professional role, joining Media General as a Business Development Executive.

Ghana Most Beautiful 2023 runner-up Naa Ayeley Hammond secures a top role at Media General. Image credit: Naa Ayeley Hammond

Source: Facebook

The beauty queen, who represented the Greater Accra Region in TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, shared the news with her followers through a Facebook post on Monday, November 2, 2026.

In her announcement, Naa Ayeley described stepping into the role as the start of a chapter she has long anticipated, one she believes will be defined by greater responsibilities and meaningful impact.

"Today marks the Beginning of an exciting New Chapter as I officially join MEDIA GENERAL as a Business Development Executive," she wrote.

Naa Ayeley on appointment at Media General

Beyond marking a career progression, Naa Ayeley framed the appointment as something deeply personal, rooting its significance in her faith rather than professional ambition alone.

"This is more than a new Position; IT IS A TESTIMONY OF GOD's FAITHFULNESS," she added, expressing gratitude for what she described as divine grace and favour.

She also signalled her intentions within the organisation, stating her commitment to building meaningful partnerships, creating value and contributing to Media General's overall growth.

Naa Ayeley's career move

Naa Ayeley Hammond first captured widespread public attention through her participation in the 2023 edition of Ghana's Most Beautiful, where she finished as first runner-up.

The platform introduced her to a broader audience and drew attention to her confidence and communication skills.

Since then, she has continued building her career beyond the pageantry circuit.

Her new position at Media General, one of Ghana's prominent media organisations, places her at the intersection of business development and the media industry, an area where her public profile and interpersonal skills are expected to serve her well.

With the announcement drawing attention online, Naa Ayeley expressed optimism about the road ahead, looking forward to achieving excellence and reaching further milestones as she settles into her new role.

The Facebook post by Naa Ayeley is below.

Naa Ayeley gets engaged, proposal photos surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Naa Ayeley Hammond’s engagement, including the proposal she shared with followers on Instagram.

The 2023 Ghana’s Most Beautiful first runner-up was seen as her partner proposed beneath a rose-covered heart arch, with live guitar music and a neon sign asking the ideal question.

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Source: YEN.com.gh