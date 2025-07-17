Reggie Zippy has reportedly landed in police grips due to his longstanding issues with his ex-wife, Edith Ward

In a video, the musician's associate narrated how his friend was taken into custody and sent a message to his ex-wife

Reggie Zippy has been embroiled in a longstanding public spat with his ex-wife, Edith Ward, since their divorce in 2023

UK-based Ghanaian musician Reginald Ainooson, popularly known as Reggie Zippy, has reportedly been arrested over his long-standing issues with his ex-wife Edith Ward.

The musician's alleged associate, Phelipe Lyks Wangyims, shared the news of his alleged arrest in a video on Facebook on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

According to the alleged associate, Reggie Zippy had been apprehended by the UK police on his birthday after his ex-wife, Edith Ward, filed a complaint about a social media post against him.

Phelipe Lyks Wangyims had received news of his alleged impending arrest after he returned to the UK after visiting him in Zurich, Switzerland.

He said that he and the musician's white girlfriend became worried and began searching after he went missing. They later found that he had been arrested.

Following their interaction with the police, Phelipe Lyks Wangyims and Reggie Zippy's current girlfriend found out that the musician was allegedly in police custody for violating a non-molestation order.

He also recounted the issues his friend had been going through since he and his ex-wife divorced a few years ago.

Phelipe Lyks Wangyims accompanied the video with a lengthy caption, expressing his frustration with Reggy Zippy's predicament and narrating the circumstances that led to his alleged arrest.

He wrote:

"I am not a happy man this morning. Yesterday was my brother Reggie Zippy's birthday, but because of how extremely busy I was at work, I only remembered late in the day to send him a public birthday message, with the intention of calling him later that evening to wish him properly."

"But when I tried calling him later, both his phones were off. I assumed maybe he was just spending some quiet time with his girlfriend, Afia Broni, until I got a message from Afia saying she couldn’t find him. She had driven around to all his usual hangout spots, but still no sign of him. That’s when the worry kicked in."

"Eventually, it made sense to contact the police, and to our shock, we found out that Reggy had been arrested. Why? Because his ex-wife Edith reported him for violating a Non-Molestation Order, all because of a Facebook post he made that she has interpreted to mean he was talking about her. That’s it."

"Now let me say this clearly; the only copy of that order I’ve seen came from a friend in Ghana, who got it through Edith herself. And from going through it, it was clear to me that this was just a gagging order, based on completely frivolous claims."

"As I write this or make the video, I’ve still not been able to speak to Reggy personally, but I’m working behind the scenes to get him a solicitor and make sure this is taken up legally."

"This is the first time I’m making a video openly speaking about the whole Reggy and Edith situation, and quite frankly, I’m doing this because I’ve had enough. Enough of Edith pulling strings from the background like a puppeteer, and whenever Reggy reacts emotionally (as anyone would), social media starts branding him the “UK Funny Face.” It’s unfair, and it’s exhausting.

"I don’t know what Edith’s endgame is, but let me be clear, she will be the one to lose in the end."

Reggie Zippy's divorce from Edith and fallout

Reggie Zippy and Edith Ward were married for 15 years before officially divorcing on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Following their bitter divorce, the former couple were embroiled in a social media beef, with the artiste accusing his ex-wife of denying him access to their three children and allegedly getting the police to arrest him on some false allegations.

In a subsequent interview, Edith Ward denied Zippy's claims and called him out for being irresponsible. In November 2024, the ex-married couple reunited to celebrate their daughter Princess Dior's 10th birthday.

However, their longstanding issues have persisted, with the UK-based musician regularly expressing his frustration about the matter.

Reggie Zippy secures compensation in court case

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Reggie Zippy secured compensation in a court case against the UK Police.

In a video, the musician shared that the case revolved around multiple arrests by the police due to some allegations against him.

Reggie Zippy spoke about the emotional toll his legal issues had on him and sent a message to his children.

