Hannah Haji, a former Big Brother UK contestant, faced a court hearing over a violent altercation with her younger sister at their family home

The argument between the reality TV star and her sister reportedly started after Hannah's sister refused to go to the shops

Hannah admitted to punching her sister but told the court she was acting in self-defence, leading to her conviction

Former Big Brother UK star Hannah Haji has been convicted of assaulting her 19-year-old sister Mona Shiekh after a row at their family home spiralled into physical violence.

Court convicts former Big Brother UK star Hannah Haji of assaulting her 19-year-old sister. Photo source: @hannah.haji

Source: Instagram

The case, which was reported by The Sun, noted that the dispute began over something relatively minor: Hannah's younger sister refusing to go to the shops.

The disagreement between the two sisters escalated quickly, ultimately turning physical.

Hannah acknowledged in court that she had punched her sister and shoved her to a bed but argued the act was one of self-defence rather than aggression.

The reality TV star also reportedly told Mona, “I hope you die from your condition," after she refused to go to the shop for her, as she was ill on July 16, 2026.

Hannah Haji's sister was reportedly left with a cut above the left eye and bruising to her face following the attack.

Hannah Haji's conviction and court sentencing

The court rejected the former Big Brother star's self-defence argument and found her guilty.

As part of the sentencing, Hannah was ordered to pay a fine of £100, along with compensation and court costs at Ealing Magistrates’ Court, and was handed a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days.

She was also handed a restraining order prohibiting her from contacting her sister going forward.

Haji was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to her sister and £250 costs, as well as being slapped with a restraining order against Mona.

News of the conviction was shared by a popular entertainment blog page, The Shade Borough, on Instagram on Monday, September 7, 2026, quickly drawing attention from followers who had strong opinions on both the verdict and the restraining order's practicality.

The Instagram post announcing Hannah Haji's conviction is below:

Fans react to Hannah Haji's assault conviction

The comment section filled up quickly, with followers offering a mix of concern, advice, and scepticism.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@clippashodem_ wrote:

"I hope the sister is healing and doing well 🙌."

@3jiraa_ said:

"Welp everyone should keep their hands to themselves & learn how to communicate."

@mfleeeka questioned:

"How can she stay away from the sister if they live together in the family home? Am I missing something 😳?"

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Source: YEN.com.gh