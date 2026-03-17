Popular American actress and TV personality Kiki Shepard has reportedly died at age 74 after suffering a massive heart attack

Shepard rose to fame as the longtime co-host of Showtime at the Apollo, and also appeared in iconic shows such as Everybody Hates Chris and Grey's Anatomy

Tributes poured in from organisations like Black Entertainment Television, which hailed her as a trailblazer who embodied elegance and cultural pride

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Popular American actress and media personality Kiki Shepard has tragically died, sparking sorrow on social media.

Actress Kiki Shepard, known for hosting Showtime at the Apollo, reportedly dies at 74 after suffering heart attack. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The longtime host of Showtime at the Apollo suffered a massive heart attack on Monday, March 16, 2026, and tragically did not survive.

According to TMZ, the 74-year-old was in good health, with her unexpected passing leaving her loved ones deeply hit by grief.

Black Entertainment Television (BET) paid tribute to Shepard, describing her as a trailblazer for the representation of African American women on television.

"In the 1980's, at a time when women of colour were rarely centred on television, she stood as a symbol of elegance, glam, excellence, and cultural pride," BET said in a statement.

"Shepard carried the legacy of Black excellence with her wherever she went. She represented a generation of women who moved with confidence, intention, and undeniable presence on stage, on screen, and in every room they entered."

The Instagram post shared by BET mourning Kiki Shepard is below.

All about Kiki Shepard’s career

Born Chiquita Renee Shepard in Tyler, Texas, Kiki Shepard started her career as a professional dancer before having a storied career on Broadway for more than a decade.

She rose to fame as the co-host of Showtime at the Apollo, hosting the syndicated variety show from 1987 to 2002. Shepard, dubbed the Apollo Queen of Fashion and First Lady of Apollo, hosted the show with numerous top names on television, including Sinbad and Steve Harvey.

Shepard's fame landed her roles in multiple iconic television shows, including Baywatch, NYPD Blue, Everybody Hates Chris, Grey's Anatomy, and Mind Your Business.

Beyond entertainment, Shepard was celebrated as a dedicated sickle cell disease advocate who carried the sickle cell trait and spent decades raising awareness. In 2006, she founded The KIS Foundation, an organisation with the mission to raise awareness, advocate, and educate the public about sickle cell disease.

Reactions to Kiki Shepard’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the tragic death of Kiki Shepard.

tiffgrinds said:

"😢😢🕊️ Our original Vanna White. Our Apollo Legend. Class and grace 💔💐💐."

Cureton Diane Teresa wrote:

"Homegirl stayed SNATCHED until the very end !!!."

Bleek Turner commented:

"I like to welcome to the stage the beautiful Kiki Shepherd! Legendary line and name lol."

Morgan Holliman said:

"NOOOOO! KIKI! 😭😭😭 Girl...rub the wood and pass on through the pearly gates."

Matt Clark, a veteran Hollywood actor known for appearing in the Back to the Future movies, dies at 89. Image credit: GettyImages

Source: Twitter

Back to the Future star dead

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Back to the Future actor Matt Clark reportedly died at the age of 89.

The actor reportedly passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2026, with his family confirming that he died from complications he developed after surgery.

Source: YEN.com.gh