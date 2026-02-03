Ghanaian dancer Wilson, widely known as Godzilla or Kasoa Zilla, has been reported dead, leaving the local dance community in mourning

Zilla, believed to be in his 30s, was one of the original street dancers based in Kasoa and was known for his energy, creativity, and passion

News of his passing surfaced after fellow dancer Gbeke shared a video of their final dance, captioned with an emotional tribute to Godzilla

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Sad news has hit Ghana's dance community following reports of the death of Wilson, the well-known dancer fondly called Godzilla or Kasoa Zilla.

Popular Ghanaian dancer Zilla, also known as Kasoa Zilla and Godzilla, reportedly passes away. Image credit: godzilla40005, gbekemusic

Source: TikTok

The talented performer, believed to be in his 30s, was one of the original street dancers who helped build and sustain Ghana’s dance culture over the years.

Godzilla was based in Kasoa, where he became a familiar and respected face at dance events, street performances, and community shows.

His location earned him the nickname Kasoa Zilla, a name that stuck with him and was proudly used by fans and colleagues alike.

Known for his raw energy, unique style, and deep love for dance, the dancer remained active and passionate about the craft until his final days.

Colleague dancer pays tribute to Zilla

News of his reported passing began spreading after fellow dancer Gbeke shared a video of Godzilla dancing at an event.

The clip carries heavy emotional weight, considering that this would be one of the dancer's last public performances.

Gbeke accompanied the video with the caption:

“Thank you for dancing with me one last time, my brother, RIP Godzilla.”

The message confirming the loss has deeply moved many people online.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens pay tributes to late dancer Godzilla

Since then, tributes have continued to pour in from dancers and supporters who admired Godzilla’s commitment to the dance culture and the brotherhood he shared with others in the scene.

Many have described him as humble, supportive, and always willing to dance, regardless of the stage.

Godzilla’s reported death leaves a noticeable gap in the Kasoa dance community and Ghana’s wider street dance space.

Though gone too soon, his spirit lives on through the memories he created and the impact he made through dance.

Check out some comments below:

Ebenezer Sasah Jr commented:

"Ah how? What happened to him?"

Kofi Friday commented:

"Herh, I looked up to him he was a real legend."

nanayawbass commented:

"Hmmmm, may his soul rest in peace 🙏."

Eden's touch gh commented:

"These were the same dance moves he gave me on 8th December 2025 at Amanfrom bus stop, oh Wilson😭😭😭."

Xbills Ebenezer commented:

"May his soul rest well."

Popular Nigerian Afro-Fuji musician Destiny Boy passes away at the age of 22. Photo source: @iam_destinyboy

Source: Facebook

Singer Destiny Boy reported dead

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerians had mourned the death of Destiny Boy at the age of only 22.

News of the late Afro-Fuji singer's death was confirmed by his colleagues in the industry on January 18, 2026.

Destiny Boy's untimely demise evoked many sad reactions from social media users who hailed him online.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh