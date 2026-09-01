TikToker Asantewaa opened up about her breakup with baby daddy AMG Armani during a close-up session shared on social media on Monday, August 31, 2026

Asantewaa disclosed that she was certain about her decision at the time she ended the relationship, but admitted her feelings have since shifted

The former couple share two children, and Asantewaa has spoken about the emotional toll the separation has taken on her, unveiling how she cried massively

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Ghanaian TikToker and actress Asantewaa has opened up about how she currently feels about her decision to end her relationship with her baby daddy, AMG Armani.

TikToker Asantewaa opens up about her regret after breaking up with her baby daddy AMG Armani. Image credit: Asantewaa, AMG Armani

Source: Facebook

The TikToker made the revelation during a close-up session shared on social media on Monday, August 31, 2026, when she was asked whether she regretted breaking up with Armani.

Asantewaa speaks on regret after Armani breakup

According to Asantewaa, she did not regret her decision at the time she called for the breakup.

She explained that, based on how she felt then, she believed ending the relationship was the right thing to do and would have made the same decision again.

However, she admitted that her feelings have changed with time.

Asantewaa disclosed that she now regrets ending the relationship and wishes that, for the second time, she would come down and keep things cool, but 'it is what it is now'.

She said that, at this point, she and AMG Armani could focus on co-parenting their children and maintaining a cordial relationship for their sake.

Asantewaa's comments offer another glimpse into how she has been processing the end of her relationship with Armani.

Asantewaa and AMG Armani's co-parenting future

The former couple, who have two children together, recently became the subject of public attention after Asantewaa confirmed that they had ended their relationship.

She previously explained that she was the one who initiated the breakup after becoming uncomfortable with an issue that she said had repeatedly occurred in the relationship.

She deliberately declined to disclose the specific matter, describing it as private because of their children.

Reflecting on the moment she asked Armani for the breakup, Asantewaa also disclosed that the decision was emotionally difficult for her.

According to her, she cried heavily when she eventually asked for the relationship to end, highlighting the emotional weight of the decision despite her determination at the time.

Her latest admission shows that while she once felt certain about walking away, she now wishes she had approached the situation differently.

For now, Asantewaa appears to be accepting the reality of their separation while leaving room for a healthy co-parenting relationship with Armani.

The TikTok video of Asantewaa is below.

Armani spends time with sons after breakup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the popular Ghanaian artist AMG Armani's video showcasing quality time with his sons amid the breakup drama with TikToker Asantewaa.

The emotional turmoil surrounding their separation, marked by public displays of distress from Asantewaa and reactions from fans, amplifies the human element behind the headlines.

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Source: YEN.com.gh