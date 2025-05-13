Christ Embassy Youth Church leader, Pastor Enoch Boamah, and his wife, Praise Amenkhienan, have welcomed their first child

This comes nearly two years after their culturally rich Ghana-Nigeria wedding, which took place on July 8, 2023, at the Loveworld Convocation Arena in Lagos

The arrival of the newborn marks a new chapter in the lives of the pastor, who has helped transform lives, and his wife

Pastor Enoch and his wife welcome their first child.

Source: Instagram

The arrival of their child marks a new chapter in their lives. Pastor Enoch was spotted in a photo carrying the child in his arms.

Pastor Enoch and Praise’s Ghana-Naija wedding

Nigeria came alive in 2023 when the couple announced and commenced their Ghana-Naija wedding. The couple's union began with a beautiful traditional wedding on July 6, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria, where a blend of Ghanaian and Nigerian cultures was experienced.

Pastor Enoch donned a white shirt paired with colourful traditional Nigerian attire, later transitioning into a blue Kente cloth ensemble.

Praise complemented him with a stunning red Nigerian outfit adorned with beads, followed by a Kente wedding dress that harmonised with her husband's attire.

Their white wedding followed on July 8, 2023, at the Loveworld Convocation Arena in Lagos, officiated by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, President of Loveworld Nation.

Pastor Enoch and his wife excite after welcoming their first child.

Source: Instagram

The ceremony was attended by family, friends, and members of the Christ Embassy community, celebrating the couple's commitment to each other and their faith.

Pastor Enoch's leadership at CEYC has been marked by significant achievements, including the church's recognition as the Top Partnering Teens Church in 2022 at the International Pastors’ and Partners’ Conference.

His dedication to youth empowerment and spiritual growth continues to inspire many within the Christ Embassy community.

The Christ Embassy family and well-wishers worldwide join in celebrating this blessed addition to their family.

See the photo below:

Source: YEN.com.gh