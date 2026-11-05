Ghanaian actors John Peasah (Drogba), Jaga Pee, and three others have publicly spoken about serious health struggles

The affected stars, including veteran Kumawood actors, have dealt with conditions ranging from heart surgery to sight loss

Several of the actors have appealed to the general public for financial help to cover mounting medical expenses

The Ghanaian movie industry has produced several talented actors who have entertained audiences for years through their memorable performances in television series and movies.

5 popular Ghanaian movie stars battling serious health conditions. Image credit: Jaga Pee, Drogba, YA Media Plus

Source: Facebook

However, behind the fame and success, some of these actors have faced difficult health challenges that have affected their personal lives and careers.

Over the years, some have opened up about their medical conditions, while others have appealed to the public for financial assistance to support their treatment.

Here are five popular Ghanaian movie stars who have spoken publicly about their health struggles.

John Peasah (Drogba)

YOLO star Drogba shares his battle with a demyelinating disease. Image credit: Drobga

Source: Instagram

John Peasah, popularly known as Drogba from the television series YOLO, is among the Ghanaian actors who have faced serious health challenges.

The actor disclosed that he was battling a demyelinating disease, a condition that affects the protective covering of nerves and can interfere with communication between the brain and other parts of the body.

His condition reportedly affected his mobility and speech, prompting him to seek medical assistance.

Peasah's health situation attracted public attention, with several Ghanaians expressing concern and offering support following appeals for assistance with his treatment.

Osofo Moses

Veteran Kumawood actor Osofo Moses appeals for help as he battles a serious health issue. Image credit: Trend GH

Source: Facebook

Veteran Kumawood actor Osofo Moses, known in private life as Charles Kofi Nti, has also spoken about his health struggles.

The actor reportedly experienced a condition that affected his ability to sit, stand and walk comfortably.

His situation generated concern among movie lovers, particularly those who have followed his career in the Ghanaian movie industry.

Osofo Moses has also appealed for financial assistance to support his medical treatment.

Jaga Pee (Abeiku Nyame)

Veteran Ghanaian actor Jaga Pee opens up about his health condition. Image credit: Jaga Pee

Source: Facebook

Veteran Ghanaian actor Abeiku Nyame, popularly known as Jaga Pee, is another movie star who has experienced serious health challenges.

The actor previously underwent heart surgery after doctors reportedly discovered problems with two of his heart valves.

In January 2026, Jaga Pee made an emotional appeal to Ghanaians and influential personalities for financial assistance, explaining that his health challenges had affected his life and career.

His appeal attracted attention, with many Ghanaians expressing concern about his condition.

Mr Godfred Opoku

Veteran Kumawood actor Mr Godfred Opoku discloses his battle with glaucoma. Image credit:YA Media Plus

Source: TikTok

Veteran Kumawood actor Mr Godfred Opoku has also opened up about his longstanding battle with an eye condition.

In June 2025, he disclosed that he had been living with glaucoma for approximately 15 years.

The condition reportedly affected his eyesight and contributed to his absence from the movie industry.

He also spoke about the financial difficulties he encountered during his period away from acting.

In March 2026, the actor resurfaced at a filmmakers' summit in Kumasi, attracting attention from movie lovers who were happy to see him again.

Maame Gyanwaa

Maame Gyanwaa, of Cow and Chicken series fame, opens up about her eye condition. Image credit: Koforidua Flowers

Source: Youtube

Veteran Kumawood actress Mavis Yeboah, popularly known as Maame Gyanwaa, is another entertainer who has shared her difficult health journey.

In July 2026, she disclosed that she had completely lost sight in one eye due to an eye condition.

During an appearance on Empress Gifty's programme, the actress explained that she was undergoing treatment to protect the vision in her remaining eye.

She further disclosed that her medical expenses amounted to approximately GH¢6,000 monthly, appealing for financial assistance to continue her treatment.

The experiences of these five entertainers highlight the health and financial difficulties some Ghanaian actors face, even after spending years entertaining audiences across the country.

A TikTok video of Maame Gyanwaa appealing to the government for support is below.

Celebrities who have resurfaced with new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on 15 Ghanaian celebrities who resurfaced with new looks in 2026, including Efiewura actress Naana, gospel singer Ernest Opoku Jnr and musician Quamina MP.

Some had spent years away from the spotlight or relocated abroad before reappearing on social media and television. Their changed looks sparked surprise and praise from fans, with several viewers taking a moment to recognise the stars.

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Source: YEN.com.gh