Kazakhstan Offers Foreign Nationals 10-Year Residence Permit Under 1 Condition

Kazakhstan's government introduced a long-term residence permit scheme open to foreign nationals who meet a single key requirement

The 10-year permit grants holders a range of rights typically reserved for Kazakhstani citizens, including access to social services

Authorities outlined specific categories of eligible applicants under the new immigration policy

Kazakhstan has introduced a long-term residence permit that allows foreign nationals to live in the country for up to 10 years, provided they meet one central requirement.

The Central Asian nation's government announced the scheme as part of its broader immigration policy, targeting individuals who wish to settle in Kazakhstan on a prolonged basis.

Kazakhstan offers foreign nationals 10-year residence permit under one condition. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

To qualify, applicants must demonstrate lawful grounds for residing in the country, with the permit designed to attract skilled workers, investors, and those with close family ties to Kazakhstani citizens.

Who qualifies for the 10-year permit?

The policy covers several categories of foreign nationals, including those married to Kazakhstani citizens, individuals who were previously citizens of Kazakhstan, and foreign investors or specialists considered beneficial to the country's economy.

Retired foreign nationals with Kazakhstani spouses are also eligible under the terms of the scheme.

Once granted, the permit affords holders a broad set of rights. These include access to healthcare, education, and social services on terms largely comparable to those enjoyed by citizens.

Permit holders are also entitled to work without requiring a separate employment authorisation, which removes a common administrative hurdle faced by many expatriates.

How to apply for Kazakhstan’s residence permit

Applications are processed through Kazakhstan's migration authorities. Prospective applicants are required to submit relevant supporting documents that correspond to their eligibility category, which may include marriage certificates, proof of prior citizenship, or investment documentation.

Officials indicated that the permit is renewable, giving long-term residents the opportunity to remain in Kazakhstan beyond the initial 10-year period provided they continue to meet the qualifying conditions.

The scheme reflects Kazakhstan's ongoing effort to position itself as an attractive destination for foreign nationals in Central Asia, particularly as the country continues to expand its economic base and international ties.

Kazakhstan introduces golden visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported that Kazakhstan had launched a new golden visa programme targeting wealthy foreign nationals and skilled professionals.

The scheme offered qualifying foreigners significant tax exemptions as part of a broader economic attraction strategy.

Kazakhstan outlined specific categories of foreigners who would be eligible to benefit under the new programme.

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Source: YEN.com.gh