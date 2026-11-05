Canada's immigration authority has published detailed guidelines outlining who qualifies as a guarantor for a Canadian passport application

A guarantor must be a Canadian citizen who has known the applicant personally for at least two years and holds a qualifying passport

Even applicants who meet all personal requirements can be disqualified if their passport is in a compromised condition

Canada's immigration and citizenship authority has released clear guidelines specifying exactly who may serve as a guarantor on an adult passport application, covering both personal eligibility and the required condition of the guarantor's own travel document.

A guarantor occupies a critical role in the process. The individual must sign the guarantor section of the application form, endorse one of the two required passport photographs, and countersign copies of both sides of the applicant's supporting identity document, with each signature carrying a date.

Canada details Canadian passport guarantor rules, from citizenship and a two-year relationship to passport eligibility. Image credit: hatman12, ALEXIS AUBIN/Getty Images

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7 conditions Canada sets for passport guarantors

The Canadian government has outlined seven personal requirements a guarantor must satisfy before they can participate in the process. The individual must be at least 18 years old, hold Canadian citizenship, and have known the applicant on a personal basis for a minimum of two years.

In addition, the guarantor must hold a Canadian passport that was originally issued for either five or ten years. That passport must either be currently valid or have expired within the previous twelve months. The guarantor must also have been at least 16 years old at the time they applied for that passport.

Beyond those criteria, the person must be contactable and prepared to confirm the applicant's identity and their own involvement in the process should authorities need to follow up. They must also be able to communicate in either English or French.

Passport conditions that can disqualify a guarantor

Meeting all seven personal requirements is not sufficient on its own. The state of the guarantor's passport can independently disqualify them, regardless of how well they otherwise qualify.

Passport authorities will not accept a guarantor whose document is damaged, inaccessible, suspended, or revoked. A passport that has been reported lost or stolen carries the same disqualifying effect. Documents that were subsequently found and returned, destroyed by the government, or formally requested to be returned are equally inadmissible.

What applicants must submit with their passport application

The application itself requires valid proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or citizenship certificate, submitted in its original form for paper versions. For electronic certificates, a printed copy is acceptable.

An identity-supporting document is also required. Photocopies are permitted, but both sides must be included and must bear the signature and date of the guarantor or a signing official.

Applicants must additionally provide two identical passport photographs and the details of two references to complete the submission.

Canada lists 10 reasons passport applications can be denied

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had listed 10 clearly defined circumstances under which the government can refuse to issue a passport.

The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship has the authority to deny applications in any of these situations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh