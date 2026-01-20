Ghanaian gospel musician ACP Kofi Sarpong has opened up about the struggles he faced at the beginning of his ministry.

In a viral interview on January 16, 2026, he spoke about his humble upbringing and how he rose to become a gospel sensation in Ghana.

ACP Kofi Sarpong talks about his hardship

Gospel star ACP Kofi Sarpong shared his inspiring journey from poverty to prominence and his unwavering passion to win souls for Christ.

In a trending video, he stated that he didn’t even have clothes to wear to church, but that didn’t stop him from ministering to others.

According to him, he was actively involved in almost every church activity and gave his all to God’s work, even in the face of hardship.

"I put my all into my church and was involved in everything they did. Sometimes, getting clothes for church was difficult for me. I used to beg for clothes just to go," he said.

ACP Kofi Sarpong applauds childhood friends

The singer praised his childhood friends, who supported him by offering clothes so he could confidently attend church and lead worship sessions.

He said that despite his struggles, he never allowed his situation to affect his commitment or behaviour in church.

He explained that many people had no idea what he was going through at the time.

One of my friends would pack his clothes to wash, and I would go and select what to wear to church," he recalled.

"Despite the struggles, no one knew what I was going through. I would sing and dance in church as if I had no worries. That’s what showed that I was genuinely worshipping God. I didn’t look at my situation then to make excuses for worshipping God the right way. Those who were born into riches should thank God it’s not easy to be poor," he added.

