Broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu arrived at his Call to the Bar ceremony in full barrister attire on October 9, 2026

The CNN Africa journalist was seen holding his baby daughter, dressed in white and pink, ahead of his formal admission to the Ghana Bar

Fans and colleagues flooded the comments with congratulations after footage from the ceremony surfaced on Instagram

Broadcast journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu marked a major milestone on October 9, 2026.

He arrived at his Call to the Bar ceremony dressed in full barrister attire alongside his family, as footage of the occasion quickly spread on social media.

Citi FM’s Umaru Sanda Amadu Carries Daughter to Call to the Bar Ceremony

Source: Instagram

Umaru Sanda Amadu gets call to the Bar

In a viral Instagram post, he captured the moment Umaru Sanda Amadu, wearing the traditional black gown, white jabot, and curled white wig of a newly admitted lawyer, held his baby daughter close.

The little girl was dressed in a white and pink outfit complete with matching pink bow accessories, making the moment all the more heartwarming for those who came across the clip.

Umaru Sanda Amadu's Call to the Bar

Amadu is widely recognised as one of Ghana's most prominent broadcast journalists, having built a reputation for sharp political reporting and interviews over the years.

His decision to pursue a legal qualification while maintaining a career in journalism speaks to an ambition that stretches well beyond the studio.

The Call to the Bar is the formal ceremony through which qualified law graduates are admitted as members of the Ghana Bar Association, granting them the right to practice as lawyers in the country.

Being called to the bar is widely regarded as one of the most significant moments in a legal professional's career.

"I grew up on the cattle grazing fields of Asutsuare Junction in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region. As the last born and only child in the family to be lucky enough to be enrolled in school, my options were limited. Lawyer? Hell no!!! Not in this village. Unimaginable. Impossible! Many years on, I'm lucky to have been plucked out of the stream of seemingly hopeless children and planted in the Supreme Court of Ghana as a Barrister and Solicitor. So I returned to the village where I know there may still be children with limited choices in life, and in the same small room that Iwas born, and in the same cattle kraal that used to be my office, with wig and gown, to inspire the Children, and to tell them, that I have become a Cowboy Lawyer and that, they could too, if they dream Beyond The Limit! Alhamdulillah. Umaru Sanda Amadu Esq. Cowboy Lawyer."

The Instagram photos are below:

Reactions to Umaru Sanda Amadu's ceremony

The video drew warm congratulations from fans and followers across Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@na.marian11 wrote:

"Congratulations 👏brilliant 👏"

@la_ms.q said:

"🙌🤩Congratulations @umarusanda1 This is wonderful!"

@baidengertrude0 commented:

"Awww congratulations to him 👏 👏 👏👏"

@gyapomaa__ added:

"awww this is beautiful !! congratulations ❤️"

@kingselyarthur7 wrote:

"Congratulations sir❤️❤️"

The Instagram video is below:

Awutu Senya East MP gets call to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Awutu Senya East MP Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor’s appearance at Ghana’s Call to the Bar ceremony, where she was admitted to the legal profession alongside about 1,500 candidates.

A video of her elaborate hairstyle and heavy makeup drew mixed reactions online, with some praising her look and others criticising it.

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Source: YEN.com.gh