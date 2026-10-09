Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has shared a new photo with her daughter, Ryn Roberts, as the pair recently stepped out for an outdoor adventure together

The post, shared on Ryn’s Instagram page, came with a short caption that pointed to what many fans had noticed about the mother and daughter

Social media users who saw the photo of Yvonne and Ryn flooded the comment section with reactions, and some shared their thoughts on Yvonne’s parenting

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Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson and her daughter, Ryn Roberts, have shown off their striking resemblance in a new photo from an outdoor adventure.

Yvonne Nelson and her daughter, Ryn Roberts, pose for a photo at an outdoor adventure park. Photo source: Ryn Roberts/Yvonne Nelson.

Source: Instagram

Ryn, Yvonne’s only child with British photographer Jamie Roberts, turns nine on October 29, 2026. Her parents are no longer in a relationship but continue to raise her together.

Last year, Ryn marked her eighth birthday with a rare photo alongside her grandmother, Margaret Gaddy. Earlier in 2025, she vacationed at a beach resort and travelled to Dubai with her mother.

Her Instagram page, which her parents manage, regularly shares glimpses of her life with both of them.

Yvonne Nelson and Ryn gear up outdoors

The photo was shared on Ryn’s Instagram page on Thursday, October 8, 2026. In it, Yvonne stands behind her daughter with her arms wrapped around her at what appears to be an outdoor adventure park surrounded by tall trees.

Ryn wore a patterned outfit with a yellow safety harness and climbing ropes strapped around her, suggesting she was about to take on a rope course. Her hair was styled in two puffs.

Yvonne kept her look casual in a grey T-shirt, blue jeans, a patterned headband and glasses, with a small green bag strapped across her body. Both posed for the camera, their similar facial features clear to see.

The post was captioned “Just like mama 🥰”.

The Instagram photo of Yvonne Nelson and her daughter, Ryn Roberts, at an outdoor adventure park is below.

Fans react to Yvonne and Ryn’s photo

Many social media users who saw the photo commented on the resemblance between mother and daughter. Others praised Yvonne for how she has raised Ryn.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below.

preciousfortulajadedeshield wrote:

“She’s growing so fast! Gorgeous lil model just like mama😩🥰”

susheana commented:

“Look how beautiful our internet niece has grown up to be…. YN you have done amazing 👏🏾”

merridonbright said:

“My beauties 😍😍😍Ryn is growing up so fast God bless her 🙌”

danel1002 indicated:

“💯 Princess 👸 Just like Queen Mama ❤️”

a_mevv_ remarked:

“Your heart beat 😍😍😍❤️...we say thank you for the care”

ohiani__stubborn__proud added:

“My beautiful family 🤩🤩”

Ryn shares photo with dad Jamie

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ryn showed off a new look as she spent time at home on Monday, November 10, 2025.

In a photo shared on her Instagram page, she flaunted fresh braids from a recent salon visit, wore a sweater and smiled for the camera. The post came days after she turned eight on October 29, 2025.

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Source: YEN.com.gh