Kwame Sefa Kayi was involved in a heated exchange with NDC communicator Dela Edem on Peace FM’s popular Kokrokoo show on Wednesday, October 28, 2026

The clash followed Dela Edem’s claim that former minister Kwamena Duncan was merely creating content, a remark which the host described as both insulting and disrespectful

Dela Edem asked the host who was more respectful between them, and a surprised Sefa Kayi asked whether the NDC communicator was now attacking him

Kokrokoo host Kwame Sefa Kayi was involved in a heated exchange with NDC communicator Dela Edem live on Peace FM.

Kokrokoo host Kwame Sefa Kayi and NDC communicator Dela Edem clash during a discussion on Peace FM’s morning show. Photo source: Kwame Dela, Peace FM/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The incident happened on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, during a discussion on the government’s evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa.

Dela Edem, a member of the NDC communication team, was on the panel with former Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan.

According to the government, 1,964 citizens were evacuated from South Africa at a cost of about GH¢49.7 million.

The Minority in Parliament has raised concerns about the exercise, but Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa insists no money is missing.

Videos of the exchange between the host and the NDC communicator have since gone viral.

Dela Edem says Kwamena Duncan creates content

During the discussion, Dela Edem accused Kwamena Duncan of merely “creating content,” according to Peace FM.

His remark visibly angered the former minister. Kwame Sefa Kayi quickly intervened, describing Dela Edem’s comment as insulting and disrespectful.

Rather than back down, the NDC communicator pushed back against the host’s rebuke. Peace FM reported that Dela Edem appeared visibly agitated as the exchange continued.

Sefa Kayi questions Dela Edem’s ‘respectful’ jab

As tension rose, Dela Edem turned to the host with a question. “Between me and you, Kwami, who is more respectful?” he asked.

Surprised by the remark, Kwame Sefa Kayi responded in disbelief. “Are you now attacking me?” the veteran broadcaster asked.

Many social media users have since praised the host for keeping his composure.

The TikTok video, in which Kwame Sefa Kayi and Dela Edem clash on Kokrokoo, is below.

Fans react to Sefa Kayi-Dela Edem clash

Social media users weighed in on the exchange. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

abeikujason852 said:

“Chairman Kwame Sefa Kayi, you have suffered from Sammy Gyamfi and Ashaiman Dela Edem.”

omanbapa.books said:

“Bra Kwame, you have a very good heart. May God always help you to control yourself. You always show maturity.”

delaking63 said:

“Why will you invite someone like this to a show?”

Sefa Kayi fires back at NEIP CEO

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kwame Sefa Kayi fired back at NEIP CEO Eric Adjei on Kokrokoo on August 21, 2026.

This followed Adjei’s comment that “it is not easy when someone destroys your reputation this way” amid the GoldBod saga involving Sammy Gyamfi and Afenyo-Markin.

In 2019, Sefa Kayi had told Sammy Gyamfi on Kokrokoo that he would one day feel the hurt of having his name publicly attacked.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh