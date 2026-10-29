Breaking Yoke Ministry issued an official statement on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, addressing reports of a building collapse at its Klagon/Lashibi construction site

The international ministry urged the public to stop circulating unverified claims about casualties and persons allegedly trapped under debris

Officials clarified that the structure affected was not the main church building and called on media organisations to report the incident responsibly

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Breaking Yoke Ministry International has stepped forward to address widespread concern following reports of a structural collapse at its construction site in Klagon/Lashibi, Greater Accra.

Breaking Yoke Ministry reacts to Klagon building collapse reports and confirms no casualties. Image credit: Dadzie TV, Breaking Yoke Ministry

Source: Facebook

The church released an official communiqué on its Facebook page on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, responding to information circulating on social media and other platforms about the incident.

The ministry said it was troubled by the nature of some of the content being shared, warning that inaccurate claims risked generating fear and confusion among members, well-wishers and the broader public.

What the ministry said about the collapse

In its statement, Breaking Yoke Ministry International confirmed that a structure at the construction site had been affected but emphasised that this was separate from its main place of worship.

"The main church building is intact; it was an isolated structure that was affected, there were no casualties, and no one is trapped under the debris," the statement read.

The church said it was treating the matter with the seriousness it deserved and would continue to provide verified updates exclusively through its authorised communication channels.

Church appeals for calm and media responsibility

Beyond clarifying the facts, the ministry directed a specific appeal to media organisations, calling on them to exercise care and accuracy in their coverage of the incident.

It also urged its members and the general public not to forward videos, voice notes or messages that had not been verified by the church.

The ministry expressed concern that speculative content, once shared widely, could cause unnecessary alarm and affect people who may already be anxious about what happened.

Breaking Yoke Ministry International also acknowledged the concern shown by members of the public and extended its thoughts and prayers to everyone who might have been affected by the incident.

The church said additional information would be shared through its official platforms as developments warranted.

The collapsed building has since sparked reactions on social media.

The Facebook post by Breakig Yoke Ministry is below.

Storey building collapses in Adenta

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the storey building that collapsed in Adenta New Site during heavy rain on June 3, trapping several people and prompting a rescue response.

Earlier building collapses in Ghana have caused injuries and deaths, including a 2025 incident in Cape Coast that claimed the lives of three people.

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Source: YEN.com.gh