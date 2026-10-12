Lady Julia was gifted a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes, sending Ghanaians into a frenzy on social media

Opemsuo Radio shared footage of the moment on Instagram on October 12, 2026, drawing widespread attention

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement, with many pointing out the authenticity of the luxury footwear

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Lady Julia has become the talk of Ghana after receiving a pair of designer shoes from luxury French brand Christian Louboutin, with the moment quickly going viral after Opemsuo Radio (104.7 FM) shared it on Instagram on October 12, 2026.

The video shows Lady Julia seated on an ornate sofa, dressed in a striking blue and patterned outfit, cradling what appears to be an infant, with framed photographs decorating the wall behind her.

Lady Julia receives stylish block heels from Christian Louboutin. Photo credit: @opremsuo.

Source: Instagram

Lady Julia receives shoes from Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin is one of the world's most recognisable luxury footwear labels, best known for its signature red-soled heels. A pair from the brand typically retails for several hundred dollars, making the gift a notable one that caught the attention of fans across the country.

The post drew considerable excitement in the comments, with one fan, @berrybears, pointing out the quality of the footwear, writing:

The response reflects how much the moment resonated with followers who recognised the prestige attached to the brand.

Ghanaians' reactions to Lady Julia's Christian Louboutin shoes

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans responding to the viral footage.

@abenaohenegyan wrote:

"Beautiful ⭐😍"

@chroniclesof_cassandra said:

"@mannious you legend!!!!❤️❤️❤️"

@berrybears commented:

"This one is the ORIGINAL !!!"

@esther.quainoo.773 added:

"Black is beautiful 😍"

The Instagram video is below:

Lady Julia speaks French with Christian Louboutin

During Lady Julia Osei Tutu’s meeting with designer Christian Louboutin, she spoke with him fluently in French.

The discussion also explored the possibility of opening a Louboutin outlet in Kumasi.

The meeting came a day after Louboutin attended the Akwasidae Festival at Manhyia Palace.

The proposed outlet remains under discussion, but the exchange offered a notable moment during the designer’s visit to the Ashanti Kingdom.

The Instagram video is below:

Lady Julia attends Akwasidae

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lady Julia and her two children paying homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the 2026 Akwasidae Kese festival in Maryland.

The family’s traditional gesture took place before a large crowd at a grand durbar at Bowie State University.

The ceremony offered a rare public glimpse of the Asantehene with his family far from Kumasi.

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Source: YEN.com.gh