Christian Louboutin Gifts Lady Julia Block Heels at Manhyia Palace
- Lady Julia was gifted a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes, sending Ghanaians into a frenzy on social media
- Opemsuo Radio shared footage of the moment on Instagram on October 12, 2026, drawing widespread attention
- Fans flooded the comments section with excitement, with many pointing out the authenticity of the luxury footwear
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Lady Julia has become the talk of Ghana after receiving a pair of designer shoes from luxury French brand Christian Louboutin, with the moment quickly going viral after Opemsuo Radio (104.7 FM) shared it on Instagram on October 12, 2026.
The video shows Lady Julia seated on an ornate sofa, dressed in a striking blue and patterned outfit, cradling what appears to be an infant, with framed photographs decorating the wall behind her.
Lady Julia receives shoes from Christian Louboutin
Christian Louboutin is one of the world's most recognisable luxury footwear labels, best known for its signature red-soled heels. A pair from the brand typically retails for several hundred dollars, making the gift a notable one that caught the attention of fans across the country.
The post drew considerable excitement in the comments, with one fan, @berrybears, pointing out the quality of the footwear, writing:
The response reflects how much the moment resonated with followers who recognised the prestige attached to the brand.
Ghanaians' reactions to Lady Julia's Christian Louboutin shoes
YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from fans responding to the viral footage.
@abenaohenegyan wrote:
"Beautiful ⭐😍"
@chroniclesof_cassandra said:
"@mannious you legend!!!!❤️❤️❤️"
@berrybears commented:
"This one is the ORIGINAL !!!"
@esther.quainoo.773 added:
"Black is beautiful 😍"
The Instagram video is below:
Lady Julia speaks French with Christian Louboutin
During Lady Julia Osei Tutu’s meeting with designer Christian Louboutin, she spoke with him fluently in French.
The discussion also explored the possibility of opening a Louboutin outlet in Kumasi.
The meeting came a day after Louboutin attended the Akwasidae Festival at Manhyia Palace.
The proposed outlet remains under discussion, but the exchange offered a notable moment during the designer’s visit to the Ashanti Kingdom.
The Instagram video is below:
Lady Julia attends Akwasidae
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Lady Julia and her two children paying homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the 2026 Akwasidae Kese festival in Maryland.
The family’s traditional gesture took place before a large crowd at a grand durbar at Bowie State University.
The ceremony offered a rare public glimpse of the Asantehene with his family far from Kumasi.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh