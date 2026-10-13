Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has gone viral after a video of her during a family vacation surfaced, and followers have been sharing it extensively on Instagram

The clip was shared by her father and later reposted by a popular entertainment page, drawing hundreds of thousands of likes and thousands of comments online

Many people have praised how she carried herself during the visit, and several users said the moment reminded them of their own experiences with their grandparents

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Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has gone viral after a video of her cleaning her grandparents’ home in the Dominican Republic emerged online.

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has won praise online after a video of her helping clean her grandparents’ house went viral. Image credit: Cardi B (Facebook), Hot Freestyle (Instagram).

Source: UGC

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, turned 34 on October 11, 2026. Her father, popularly called Papa Bardi, is from the Dominican Republic.

She spent her birthday with relatives in the country, according to reports. A video from the visit has since spread widely on social media.

Hot Freestyle shares Cardi B’s video

Entertainment page Hot Freestyle shared the video on Instagram, saying the rapper was recently seen helping to clean her grandparents’ home in the Dominican Republic.

The post said the clip was shared by her father, papabardi. It began with the line:

“No matter how big she gets, Cardi B hasn’t forgotten where she comes from.”

The caption also highlighted her career milestones, including her debut album Invasion of Privacy and her second album Am I the Drama?

According to the post, she was the first solo female rapper to win Best Rap Album at the Grammys and the first female rapper to earn five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Hot Freestyle posted the video of Cardi B cleaning her grandparents’ home on Instagram, as seen below.

Reactions to Cardi B’s cleaning video

The video drew praise from Instagram users who admired her down-to-earth side. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

karmatic_heart_ wrote:

“I love how humble she is”

rissalove121 commented:

“Caribbean grandparents don’t care who you are, you’re helping clean 😂❤️”

nethaheavelycakes said:

“Yes honey 👏👏 At the grandparents’ house, she is not a celebrity, no Cardi B 😂 She’s just Belkis ❤️”

freakymarko added:

“Love how Cardi never forgot where she came from”

believeinyourdreamstv indicated:

“You can tell how she working that broom and in those flip flops that it’s REAL!!! A woman cleaning in flip flops stand on business!! I love it”

Cardi B denies rekindling romance with Offset

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Cardi B denied rumours that she had quietly resumed contact with her estranged husband, Offset, in a tweet she later deleted.

The rumours followed reposts by Atlanta model Melanie Jayda, who said they were not aimed at anyone. Cardi filed for divorce in July 2024 after six years of marriage, and they have three children.

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Source: YEN.com.gh