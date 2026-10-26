Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong marked her 23rd birthday with a glamorous new photo posted on Instagram on Monday, October 26, 2026

The actress stepped out in a colourful halter-neck top, white trousers, and a sleek shoulder-length hairstyle for her birthday shoot

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with warm birthday wishes and prayers for greater success in her life

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Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong is 23, and she made sure the occasion was one to remember, posting a striking photo on Instagram that quickly drew a flood of warm messages from fans.

Kumawood actress Spendilove Acheampong celebrates 23rd birthday. Photo source: @official_spendilove_acheampong

Source: Instagram

The actress, who first made her name as a child star in the Ghanaian film industry, uploaded the celebratory post on Monday, October 26, 2026, giving her followers a glimpse of how she chose to mark the milestone.

Spendilove Acheampong's birthday look

In the photo, Spendilove cut a confident figure in a fitted, colourful halter-neck top styled with white trousers.

She rounded off the look with beautifully applied makeup, a sleek shoulder-length hairstyle, and a wristwatch, presenting a polished and radiant appearance for her birthday moment.

Her caption matched the energy of the image.

"It's my birthday, baby! 🥳 🎂 💗 More life, more blessings, more wins! ✨🔥," she wrote, expressing both excitement and hope for what the new year of her life holds.

She also acknowledged the makeup artist and hairstylist whose work contributed to her look.

The post racked up hundreds of likes at the time of writing, with admirers from across her fanbase joining the celebration in the comments.

See the Instagram post below:

Fans shower Spendilove with birthday wishes

The response in the comments section was warm and enthusiastic, with followers sending heartfelt messages her way.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the messages below.

@i_am_oparebea wrote:

"Happy birthday babes."

@ekow_nunoogh said:

"Cheers to more success."

@Young_nyame_256 commented:

"You look so beautiful."

@mizwith_tasha added:

"Birthday blessings, cheers to greatness and unending joy."

Kafui Danku's daughter turns 10

YEN.com.gh also highlighted facts about Kafui Danku’s daughter, Baby Lorde, as she celebrated her 10th birthday with photos shared on Instagram.

Her milestone sparked heartfelt wishes from fans and celebrities, with many stunned at how quickly the years had passed. Afia Amankwah Tamakloe and other well-wishers joined in celebrating the young star.

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Source: YEN.com.gh