Patrick Okonkwo, a close associate of veteran radio presenter Mathew Maxwell Amgbaduba, shared an emotional tribute on Facebook on Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Okonkwo, who served as a colleague and co-anchor alongside Amgbaduba, reflected on their deep professional bond and the late journalist's remarkable broadcasting skills

Amgbaduba, popularly known as MMA, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, after a brief illness, with funeral arrangements yet to be announced

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Patrick Okonkwo, a broadcaster and close associate of late veteran radio presenter Mathew Maxwell Amgbaduba, has shared a moving tribute honouring the journalist who died on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, following a brief illness.

Veteran journalist Mathew Maxwell Amgbaduba's close friend pays emotional tribute after his death. Image credit: Patrick Okonkwo, MMA Analysis

Source: Facebook

Okonkwo published the lengthy tribute on Facebook on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, a week after the passing of Amgbaduba, widely known in media circles by his initials MMA.

In the post, he described the late journalist as a colleague, co-anchor and personal friend whose absence had left a deep and painful void.

Okonkwo remembers Amgbaduba's broadcasting brilliance

Reflecting on their years working together, Okonkwo highlighted Mathew Maxwell Amgbaduba's exceptional ability to break down complex issues and offer sharp, measured perspectives during on-air discussions.

He recalled how their exchanges kept listeners engaged, particularly during moments when the two found themselves debating from opposite sides of an argument.

Okonkwo noted that their working relationship grew into something far more meaningful than a professional arrangement, rooted in shared experiences, stimulating conversations and genuine mutual respect.

He credited Amgbaduba with consistently elevating their broadcasts and creating space for deeper thinking.

Amgbaduba's career gesture Okonkwo will never forget

Beyond their time as co-anchors, Okonkwo disclosed that Amgbaduba played a pivotal role in his life after retirement.

When Okonkwo stepped back from active broadcasting, Amgbaduba reportedly encouraged him not to let his experience go to waste and went on to introduce him to Trend FM, where Okonkwo continues to work.

That gesture, Okonkwo said, was one he would carry with him for the rest of his life.

He described the loss as heartbreaking and expressed grief that their conversations and the steady exchange of ideas between them had come to an end.

Concluding his tribute, Okonkwo prayed for God to receive Amgbaduba's soul and grant him eternal rest, offering emotional farewells to the man he called a brilliant colleague, a remarkable friend and a beloved brother.

Amgbaduba's family, who confirmed his passing through a formal statement, has indicated that details of his funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

The Facebook post by Amgbaduba's close associate is below.

Ghanaian actor Kwame Dzokoto dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality Kwame Dzokoto, whose reported death was announced by GHOne TV.

Before the news emerged, Dzokoto had dismissed reports about his health and said he was in good condition. His family has yet to issue an official statement.

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Source: YEN.com.gh