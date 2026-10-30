Dr Sketch: Popular Kenyan Artist Praised by Morgan Freeman Dies, Fans Mourn
- Dr Sketch, a self-taught Kenyan artist from Dandora known as the 'most peaceful tweep', has reportedly passed away
- The artist gained international recognition in 2023 when Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman praised one of his portraits
- Fans and fellow creatives have flooded social media with tributes following the news of his sudden death
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Kenya is mourning the loss of Dr Sketch, a self-taught artist from Dandora who became one of the country's most beloved creative voices, after reports said he died suddenly on Thursday, October 29, 2026.
His family confirmed the news, sending shockwaves through both the local art scene and the wider online community where Dr Sketch had built a devoted following.
They also announced that he will be laid to rest on Friday, 6 November, in Nakuru County.
The exact circumstances behind Sketch's untimely demise remain unknown.
However, Kenyan netizen @JohnMania11 has alleged that the artist was attacked by thugs who struck him on the head, causing internal bleeding.
According to Tuko News, the late Dr Sketch was widely celebrated not just for the quality of his portraits but for the warmth and humour he brought to every interaction online, earning him the affectionate title of the "most peaceful tweep" among Kenyan social media users.
Morgan Freeman's praise brought Sketch global attention
The Dandora-born artist had long been admired in Kenya, but a 2023 moment thrust him onto the international stage.
Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman came across one of Dr Sketch's portraits and responded with a simple but powerful endorsement, calling it an "awesome sketch".
That single comment from one of cinema's most recognisable figures cemented the popular artist's reputation and introduced his work to audiences far beyond East Africa.
His talent was self-taught, which made his rise all the more remarkable.
Through dedication and raw skill, the popular artist produced portraits that captured the attention of celebrities and everyday fans alike, building a body of work that reflected both his artistic ability and his generous spirit.
The Instagram post announcing the demise of the late Dr Sketch is below:
Reactions to artist Dr Sketch's passing
The news prompted an immediate outpouring of grief across social media, with fans and fellow artists paying their respects.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:
@annrugurugachanja wrote:
"😢 Rest in peace, champ."
@enly_arts said:
"Rest in peace, legend."
@AravindKKotte shared a heartfelt tribute:
"Some goodbyes are too painful for words. 💔 Dr Sketch, I never imagined that one day I would be looking at your picture, knowing you are no longer with us. Life is so fragile. Yesterday, you were a part of our world. Today, you are a memory we will carry forever. Rest peacefully, my friend. Until we meet again. 🕊️ Forever remembered. Never forgotten."
2025 GSTS NSMQ star passes away
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Dr Ato Kwamena Sagoe, the former GSTS NSMQ star and medical doctor whose death in the UK prompted tributes from friends and Ghanaians.
He was remembered for his quiet strength, infectious smile and generous heart, leaving behind his wife and two-year-old daughter.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Entertainment Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh