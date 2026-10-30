Dr Sketch, a self-taught Kenyan artist from Dandora known as the 'most peaceful tweep', has reportedly passed away

The artist gained international recognition in 2023 when Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman praised one of his portraits

Fans and fellow creatives have flooded social media with tributes following the news of his sudden death

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Kenya is mourning the loss of Dr Sketch, a self-taught artist from Dandora who became one of the country's most beloved creative voices, after reports said he died suddenly on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Popular Kenyan artist Dr Sketch, who was praised by Morgan Freeman in 2023, dies. Photo source: @kenya.celebrity.gossip

Source: Instagram

His family confirmed the news, sending shockwaves through both the local art scene and the wider online community where Dr Sketch had built a devoted following.

They also announced that he will be laid to rest on Friday, 6 November, in Nakuru County.

The exact circumstances behind Sketch's untimely demise remain unknown.

However, Kenyan netizen @JohnMania11 has alleged that the artist was attacked by thugs who struck him on the head, causing internal bleeding.

According to Tuko News, the late Dr Sketch was widely celebrated not just for the quality of his portraits but for the warmth and humour he brought to every interaction online, earning him the affectionate title of the "most peaceful tweep" among Kenyan social media users.

Morgan Freeman's praise brought Sketch global attention

The Dandora-born artist had long been admired in Kenya, but a 2023 moment thrust him onto the international stage.

Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman came across one of Dr Sketch's portraits and responded with a simple but powerful endorsement, calling it an "awesome sketch".

That single comment from one of cinema's most recognisable figures cemented the popular artist's reputation and introduced his work to audiences far beyond East Africa.

His talent was self-taught, which made his rise all the more remarkable.

Through dedication and raw skill, the popular artist produced portraits that captured the attention of celebrities and everyday fans alike, building a body of work that reflected both his artistic ability and his generous spirit.

The Instagram post announcing the demise of the late Dr Sketch is below:

Reactions to artist Dr Sketch's passing

The news prompted an immediate outpouring of grief across social media, with fans and fellow artists paying their respects.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@annrugurugachanja wrote:

"😢 Rest in peace, champ."

@enly_arts said:

"Rest in peace, legend."

@AravindKKotte shared a heartfelt tribute:

"Some goodbyes are too painful for words. 💔 Dr Sketch, I never imagined that one day I would be looking at your picture, knowing you are no longer with us. Life is so fragile. Yesterday, you were a part of our world. Today, you are a memory we will carry forever. Rest peacefully, my friend. Until we meet again. 🕊️ Forever remembered. Never forgotten."

2025 GSTS NSMQ star passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Dr Ato Kwamena Sagoe, the former GSTS NSMQ star and medical doctor whose death in the UK prompted tributes from friends and Ghanaians.

He was remembered for his quiet strength, infectious smile and generous heart, leaving behind his wife and two-year-old daughter.

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Source: YEN.com.gh