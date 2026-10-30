Veteran Nollywood actress and ROK TV boss Mary Remmy Njoku has graduated from Harvard University, sharing beautiful photos from the campus on Thursday, October 29

In 2024, the actress won the Harvard OPM64 Idol award in an elite executive programme featuring 170 successful entrepreneurs from 48 countries around the world

Nollywood stars, including Desmond Elliot and Warri Pikin, flooded her comment section with warm congratulatory messages after she proudly shared the beautiful graduation photos online

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Veteran Nollywood actress and ROK TV boss Mary Remmy Njoku has bagged a major achievement after graduating from Harvard University.

Veteran Nollywood actress and ROK TV boss Mary Remmy Njoku smiles in her graduation attire on the Harvard University campus. Photo source: Mary Remmy Njoku.

Source: Facebook

She shared photos from the graduation on her social media pages on Thursday, October 29, 2026. Mary began acting in Nollywood in 2003 and rose to fame with movies such as Blackberry Babes.

In 2013, she founded ROK Studios, which French media giant Canal+ acquired in 2019. She remained at the helm after the acquisition, overseeing the ROK channels.

The actress is married to iROKO founder Jason Njoku, and the couple have three children.

Mary Remmy Njoku graduates from Harvard University

Mary first teased the milestone in a Facebook post, writing, “Havard alumni in few minutes!!!!” In the photos, she wore a black gown over a patterned outfit, with a red coral bead necklace around her neck.

She smiled and waved as she posed on the Harvard campus, surrounded by autumn trees. Another photo showed her standing beside a young person in a black coat.

Sharing more photos, she wrote, “May your name open doors!!!!!!! #havardalumni.”

The Instagram post of Mary Remmy Njoku, in which she celebrates her Harvard graduation, is below.

Mary Njoku’s Harvard OPM award in 2024

Mary’s Harvard journey has been years in the making. In 2024, she won the “Harvard OPM64 Idol” award, beating 170 entrepreneurs from 48 countries.

OPM, the Owner/President Management programme, is an executive course run by Harvard Business School for business owners.

She was reportedly the only Nigerian in her cohort. At the time, she dedicated the honour to her late sister, Eucharia.

Celebrities congratulate Mary Remmy Njoku

Several Nollywood stars and fans flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

desmondelliot said:

“Congrats.”

realwarripikin said:

“Congratulationssssssss.”

ebisanarayi said:

“Good job mama. Congratulations, and Amen to the prayers.”

rechaelokonkwo said:

“Congratulations.”

chypeefoods said:

“Amen. Congratulations, my woman.”

Shine Rosman graduates from UNILAG after 7 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nollywood actress Shine Rosman graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) after seven years.

She celebrated the milestone at her sign-out ceremony on Tuesday, September 15, 2026. Reflecting on her journey, the actress described the seven years as challenging but said she overcame them with the support of those around her.

Many fans congratulated her on the achievement. One curious follower asked what course took her so long before congratulating her.

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Source: YEN.com.gh