Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has signed a new brand deal with popular Accra-based attiéké restaurant Chez Amis

A video circulating on social media shows Shatta Wale in branded outfits and an apron as he filmed commercials for the food joint

The partnership adds to the SM boss's growing list of commercial endorsements outside the music industry

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has secured a fresh endorsement deal with Chez Amis, a well-known Accra restaurant celebrated for its attiéké dishes, making him the newest face of the food brand.

Shatta Wale bags a new endorsement deal with a top Ghanaian brand as video emerges. Image credit: Blezz Hassan, Sika Official

Source: Facebook

A promotional video circulating on social media gave fans their first look at the partnership, showing the musician dressed in Chez Amis-branded clothing, including a branded apron, as he participated in a commercial shoot for the establishment.

Shatta Wale's new role with Chez Amis

The footage offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the SM boss taking part in advertising activities for the restaurant, a move that has already stirred considerable conversation online.

Fans reacted with enthusiasm at the sight of the dancehall star stepping into a new commercial role with one of Accra's recognisable food brands.

Chez Amis appears to have made a strategic move in signing one of Ghana's most prominent entertainers, banking on his vast social media following and broad public influence to reach a wider customer base.

The financial details of the agreement between the two parties have not been disclosed publicly.

Shatta Wale beyond music

Born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., Shatta Wale has long been recognised as more than just a musician.

Over the years, the award-winning artist has drawn attention through various business ventures and commercial associations that extend well beyond the recording studio.

His latest collaboration with Chez Amis represents another chapter in that story, reflecting the growing appetite among Ghanaian businesses to align their brands with influential entertainment figures who command loyal and engaged audiences.

The X post announcing Shatta Wale's new deal is below.

TikToker Asantewaa land new deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa’s new ambassadorial deal with skincare brand Abi1 Skin Talk.

The agreement adds to her growing commercial portfolio as brands increasingly turn to influencers to reach online audiences. Fans have already celebrated the partnership across social media.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh