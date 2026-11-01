David Tabi was spotted carefully laying and straightening a carpet at Grace Nortey's funeral on October 31, 2026, to protect his wife, Berla Mundi

The GH One TV host attended the farewell ceremony in white attire and long heels, making Tabi's thoughtful gesture all the more necessary

Ghanaians have flooded social media with praise for Tabi, describing him as a caring and supportive husband

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David Tabi won the hearts of Ghanaians on October 31, 2026, after he was captured laying and straightening a carpet at the funeral of veteran actress Grace Nortey, all to keep his wife, GH One TV presenter Berla Mundi, steady on her feet.

Berla Mundi’s husband, David Tabi, pampers her in public. Photo credit: @1957

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi, David Tabi attend Grace Nortey's funeral

Photos from the event, shared by The 1957 News on Instagram, show the couple dressed in all-white for the funeral.

Berla Mundi arrived in a long white outfit paired with heels, and it was Tabi's quiet act of making sure the carpet beneath her was flat and secure that caught everyone's attention online.

The X video is below:

David Tabi lays carpet for Berla Mundi

The moment resonated deeply with Ghanaians, who quickly took to social media to celebrate David Tabi for his attentiveness. Many described his actions as the kind of everyday love and support that speaks louder than grand gestures, pointing to the image as a rare and touching example of a husband looking out for his wife in a public setting.

Grace Nortey, whose passing brought together some of Ghana's most prominent faces in entertainment, was celebrated as a beloved figure whose work shaped the childhoods of many Ghanaians. The funeral drew a notable gathering of mourners honouring her legacy.

The Instagram photos are below:

Reactions as David Tabi lays carpet for wife

YEN.com.gh compiled comments from social media users reacting to the moment.

@stellamarynkrumah wrote:

"Lots of respect for Berla"

@opoku7428 said:

"I don't normally see Berla attending funerals. Anyway Rest well Aunty Grace. You made our childhood memorable"

@giftyampoful commented:

"Berla is so lucky to find such a humble man😍😍"

@goodnews90s added:

"Teshie girls be Bae! Naa Shorkor and Berla just be bae."

@opoku7428 also wrote:

"Oh really. So sorry for your loss love loss Mr. Tabi"

The Instagram video is below:

Berla Mundi's husband rocks tight trousers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Berla Mundi’s husband, David Tabi, and the fashion debate sparked by his appearance at the B.You conference in Accra.

His form-fitting trousers drew attention as he attended the event to support the media personality.

The couple married in a private ceremony in Accra on January 5, 2024, with guests reportedly asked not to use their phones.

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Source: YEN.com.gh