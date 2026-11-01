Sheila Nortey delivered an emotional tribute at the funeral of her late mother, veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey, on October 31, 2026

Dressed in white in keeping with Ghanaian funeral tradition, Sheila was visibly overcome with emotion as she addressed mourners from the podium

The video, shared by The 1957 News on Instagram, drew an outpouring of sympathy and tributes from fans across Ghana

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Sheila Nortey could barely hold back tears as she stepped up to the podium to read a tribute in honour of her late mother, veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey, at a funeral service held on October 31, 2026.

The late Grace Nortey's daughter weeps as she reads tribute at her funeral. Photo credit: @1957.

Source: Instagram

Meet the late Grace Nortey's pretty daughters

Footage captured by The 1957 News showed Sheila dressed entirely in white, including a white head covering and sunglasses, as she addressed mourners before a gathering that included several clergy members.

The all-white attire is a longstanding tradition at Ghanaian funerals. Visibly overwhelmed with grief, she struggled to compose herself as she spoke, with one line in particular landing heavily on those watching:

"To leave in a world without our mother in it."

The Instagram video is below:

Grace Nortey's daughter pays tribute

Grace Nortey was one of Ghana's most celebrated actresses, widely regarded as a pioneer of the country's film and theatre industry.

Her passing left a significant void in Ghanaian entertainment, and the scenes at her funeral reflected just how deeply she was loved, both by her family and by the public.

Sheila's raw, unscripted emotion at the podium resonated widely online after The 1957 News shared the clip on Instagram.

Many viewers were struck as much by Sheila's composure and appearance as by the weight of the moment.

The Instagram video is below:

Reactions to Sheila Nortey's tribute

Fans flooded the comments section with an outpouring of love for both Sheila and her late mother. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@esy_trendz wrote:

"Awwww auntie Shirley is so beautiful"

@caridee_cox said:

"Shelia is beautiful."

@yakubuaesha commented:

"May she find eternal rest 😢🙏"

@asor_cika added:

"To leave in a world without our mother in it' hmmmm RIP to all departed mothers including mine. Amen"

@anastasiaalisah wrote:

"May She rest in peace 🙏😭💔".

The Instagram video is below:

Grace Nortey's movie trends after her death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about an old video of Nana Ama McBrown and Grace Nortey that has resurfaced as Ghana mourns the veteran actress.

The clip shows McBrown thanking Nortey for guiding her early career and urging her to remain humble.

Their reunion has drawn emotional tributes as fans remember Nortey’s legacy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh