Namibian Afrobeat musician Nally Simson, 33, died following a head-on collision on the Okahao-Oshakati main road on Sunday, November 1, 2026

The fatal accident at Elim Curve, which occurred at around 4:00 a.m., claimed the lives of seven people in total, according to reports

Nally's brother Benjamin Simson confirmed the musician's death and asked for the family's privacy to be respected

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Namibian Afrobeat artist Nally Simson, widely known by his stage name Nally, has died at the age of 33 after a fatal road accident in northern Namibia claimed seven lives in the early hours of Sunday, November 1, 2026.

Namibian afrobeat musician Nally Simson dies at 33 in a road accident that claimed 7. Image credit: Namibian Clout

Source: Facebook

The collision, described as a head-on crash between a bakkie and an SUV, took place at Elim Curve along the Okahao-Oshakati main road at approximately 4:00 a.m.

Six occupants from the two vehicles died at the scene alongside the musician, according to confirmed reports.

Omusati regional police commander Commissioner Ismael Basson confirmed the accident, providing an account of the deadly crash.

Nally's brother confirms the musician's death

Benjamin Simson, the afrobeat musician's brother, also confirmed Nally's passing and reportedly asked members of the public and media to respect the family's privacy as they grieve.

The news sent shockwaves through Namibia's music and entertainment community, with fans and fellow artists expressing deep sadness at the loss.

Nally had built a dedicated following through his work in the Afrobeat genre, earning recognition among music lovers for his contributions to the local scene.

Nally's legacy in Namibian Afrobeat

At just 33, Nally had carved out a meaningful presence in Namibian music, and his sudden passing has cast a shadow over the country's entertainment industry.

His death has also reignited conversations about road safety on Namibia's rural highways, where the Okahao-Oshakati route is frequently travelled.

The Facebook post announcing the death of Nally is below.

Actor Akoko Specs involved in a car accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Kumawood actor Akoko Specs, real name Ernest Sarpong Ntim, who was hospitalised after a serious car accident near the Tech Police Station in Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

His vehicle collided with a large truck while he was travelling from Ejisu to Tech, and footage showing the mangled car and rescue efforts has circulated widely on social media.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh