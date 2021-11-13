Jamie Roberts, the Irish baby daddy of Yvonne Nelson, has celebrated the actress on her birthday

The actress and movie producer turned 36 years old on Friday, November 12, 2021

Roberts who is the father of Yvonne's daughter, Baby Ryn, shared a photo of the actress with a lovely message

Yvonne Nelson's baby daddy, Jamie Roberts, has eulogized the actress as she celebrated her birthday.

Yvonne Nelson turned a year older on Friday, November 12, 2021. Born in 1985, the actress has attained the age of 36.

Many were those who took to social media to share their best wishes for Yvonne on her celebration.

One of the most notable birthday messages came from Jamie Roberts, the Irish father of Yvonne's only daughter Baby Ryn.

Sharing a beautiful photo of the actress, Roberts wished her all the best. He hailed Yvonne as the best mom for their daughter.

In hashtags under the birthday message, Roberts likened Yvonne to Yaa Asantewaa and described her as a woman who is again backwards.

"HUGE Happy Birthday to @yvonnenelsongh. Wish you all the best on this, your day. Ryn is super lucky to have you as her mummy and we thank God every day. #agingbackwards #yaaasantewaa," he said.

Yvonne celebrates birthday

Yvonne had a memorable birthday which started with her sharing a beautiful photo and wishing herself well.

The photo posted by the actress showed her squatting in what looked like a living room while dressed in a glittering dress.

Yvonne's daughter celebrates her birthday

The birthday of Yvonne came just about two weeks after that of her daughter, Baby Ryn.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Baby Ryn turned four years old on Friday, October 29, 2021, with Roberts celebrating her.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jamie shared a cute photo of Ryn and wrote so many sweet things about her.

He described her as a beautiful, confident, and brave little girl, who keeps making him proud.

