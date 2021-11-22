Stonebwoy and his cheerleader, Ayisha Modi, have unfollowed each other on Instagram

Their action on Instagram has generated lots of conversations online

Many netizens assume the two are no longer friends

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall act Stonebwoy, known in real life as Livingston Satekla, has seemingly fallen out with his number one fan and hype woman, Ayisha Modi,

The two have unfollowed each other on Instagram after professing deep love for each other in recent times.

Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy's action on Instagram has generated lots of conversations online as many netizens have read various meanings into it.

Photo of Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi.

Source: Twitter

Their reason for unfollowing each other is not immediately known, though Stonebwoy sometime ago described her as his biggest fan.

Many have found this move entirely strange especially for Ayisha who use to pride herself a lot on anything associated with Stonebwoy publicly but has seized making posts on the artist's business and activities in recent times including his Anloga Junction UK tour.

Ayisha Modi has vehemently stated on numerous occasions and platforms that nothing can come between her and Stonebwoy despite her numerous scuffle with other stakeholders in the creative industry.

The last time Ayisha publicly made expressed her love for Stonebwoy was over 7months ago where she shared memories of them.

The video was captioned:

"Loyalty is hard to find. Trust is easy to lose. Actions speak louder than words. I gat you for life and it a promise. ##bhimnationglobal! WEMOVE."

Fans of the two have taken to Twitter to express their comments on the issue.

A Tweep with user name @ghanayesu_ tweeted:

@Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy unfollowed each other on IG. Dear God let this agenda set well. Fire nation are you ready?

Another tweet with user name @Elvisdreamz stated:

These celebrities and industry friendships are a joke…very shameful

Afia Schwar Spills Secrets Ayisha Modi told her About Stonebwoy

Meanwhile, controversial media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger, had earlier spilled secrets that Ayisha Modi told her about Stonebwoy and his wife.

In that publication by YEN.com.gh, Afia revealed that Ayisha Modi told her in confidence that most of the cars Stonebwoy flaunts on social media do not really belong to him.

She wrote that Ayisha told her that Stonebwoy rented luxurious cars to Asaase Clash with Shatta Wale and invited bloggers to make noise about the cars being for him.

YEN.com.gh, however, cannot say on authority if this is why the friendship between Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi has fallen off leading to them unfollowing each other on social media.

Source: Yen