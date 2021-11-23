Actress Fella Makafui has got Ghanaians reacting with a new video of her trying to avoid a preacher

She pretended to be deaf and dumb in order to let the preacher go

Fella was caught in the end when her gateman caused her to shout

Many people have reacted to the funny video drawing their own conclusions

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has feigned deafness and dumbness when a preacher approached her to share God’s word with her.

In the funny video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the funny Nigerian comedian, Zicsaloma, knocked on Fella’s door and when she came out, he made it clear to her that he had come to preach.

From the look on Fella’s face, it seems she was initially interested in listening to what message was coming until the comedian mentioned that he would need about 4 hours of her time.

This quickly changed Fella’s demeanour and her interest waned.

When the preacher asked about her name, she started muttering words and signaled that she could neither hear what the preacher was saying nor speak to him.

Out of petty, the preacher asked God’s forgiveness for Fella’s sins and regretted that such a beautiful lady would be deaf and dump.

He turned to go only for Fella to hear the sound of her car horn.

In anger, she screamed her security man’s name, Musah, ordering him to get up from the car.

Just then the preacher turned in amazement and wondered if Fella had received instant healing.

Realizing that she had been caught, Fella ran into her room and slammed the door behind her in order to avoid the preacher altogether.

Reaction

The video has got many people laughing so hard as they commented with laughter emojis.

patrahh.h: "It’s the anointing oil for me."

zicsaloma: "Thanks God for your healing."

adels_collection_77: "but wait ooo you can't hear but you heard a knock at the door."

fellamakafui: "@adels_collection_77 the spirit called me."

awalshaimah: "Should gateman always be musa."

tiwaa_k: "Nigerians have made a remix of Dorime too?"

larley_cutie: "I don’t understand why you were running."

the_realhammonds: "I had to come back and watch eiii."

edemcare: "Herrrrr fellaaaaaaa."

her_thrifthub: "4 hours of somebody’s time using them as reference and you expect them to hear?"

ama_satidae: "It's the facial expression for me Eeeih."

waynemcmckay: "i miss u ! on ur Yolo sets !"

lavishh.brishh_: "Wahala."

Mimicking Cecilia Marfo

Meanwhile, Fella was in the news earlier following a video of her mimicking Cecilia Marfo in the 'washawasay' music challenge.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Fella is seen leading her team of three others to do the drama and dance as the challenge goes.

Many people admired Fella Makafui and praised her acting skills.

