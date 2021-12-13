Hajia 4real has caused a stir on social media with a new photo of her swimming in Scanty Clothes

The singer shook her massively endowed backside as she jams to her song in the video making waves online

The 'God's Child' singer seems to have been on set shooting a new music video

Ghanaian socialite turned musician, Mona Faiz Montrage widely known as Hajia 4real has caused another tongue-wagging moment online as she shares photos of her swimming and twerking in the pool.

The Fine Girl singer undoubtedly has one of the most voluptuous physiques in Ghana's entertainment scene not forgetting the flawless and heart-melting beauty she exudes. She knows how to capitalize on that to boost her craft.

Hajia 4real has turned attention to her Instagram page with her new raunchy post of herself in the swimming pool.

Hajia 4real.

In a post made by the singer on her Instagram as sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hajia is seen feeling herself in the pool as she slowly turns her back to the camera and shakes her heavily endowed 'bum-bum'.

She scored the video post going viral on her Instagram with the caption:

Hwan girl nie???

Lots of fans have taken to her Instagram to react to the hot video by Hajia 4real.

@obettac commented:

Beautiful Mona...yiu are the hottest girl in Africa

@maestro6308

I think am gradually falling fr u oo

@debull147

No be to carry nyash if I give u from back eeeh ur fair skin go turn red

@pretty_lee.05

My pressure Role Model

Hajia4Real: I have businesses I don't post on Social media

Ghanaian socialite, Hajia 4Real claims she has businesses that she doesn't advertise online. She made the revelation during an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

"I am a businesswoman. I am into the beauty industry. And also I have businesses that I don't post on social media. I have businesses that I co-own. I have business partners," Hajia proudly said.

On November 26, 2020, YEN.com.gh reported that the socialite, known in private life as Mona Montrage has been transformed into a multi-talented entertainer.

