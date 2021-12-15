Musician Joyce Blessing has asked Ghanaians to forgive her following her DNA saga

She said all humans are fallible and so no one should stop listening to her songs because of the scandal

Joyce Blessing's ex-husband reportedly found out from a DNA test that some of their three children are not his

Their marriage ended in 2020 amid massive drama

Gospel singer Joyce Blessings has begged Ghanaians for forgiveness amid the DNA scandal that has rocked her.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Joyce Blessing said whatever issue her fans have heard about her in the news should be forgiven.

She added that if she has also spoken rudely or in any bad way to anyone, she begs for forgiveness as well.

The minstrel indicated that she should be pardoned and her music should not suffer based on those issues.

She was performing live at Vision 1 FM, where she made the statement.

The singer also acknowledged the encouraging messages from fans and other interested person and thanked them.

She went on the thank a list of fellow singers, including Obaapa Christy, Florence Obinim, Piesie Esther, among others.

Joyce Blessing fight husband and family

In 2020, Joyce Blessing's marriage to her husband collapsed amid controversies and fights.

She was thus denied access to her children as her sister-in-law and her husband won’t allow her to have them in peace.

The minstrel was said to have gone to her sister-in-law’s house to pick up her children as her husband had earlier taken them to be cared for but they ended up fighting.

Security officers thronged the house following the situation.

Agradaa on Joyce Blessing's DNA saga

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Agradaa alleged that Joyce Blessing had been sleeping with some pastors she went to.

According to Agradaa, she knew a day like this would come when God would embarrass Joyce Blessing for being pretentious.

She described it as an abomination for one claiming to be a servant of God to be caught in such a scandal and advised the singer to get a pastor for deliverance.

Agradaa sent a strong admonition to church leaders never to engage Joyce Blessing in any activity unless she openly confesses her sins.

