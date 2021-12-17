Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, has dropped another revelation about her new husband

In a new video, Vanessa has disclosed that she met and started dating her husband while heavily pregnant for the comedian

According to her, she did not cheat on Funny Face because, at the time, she had left his house for Kumasi and had thus broken up with him

Vanessa Nicole, the mother of comic actor Funny Face's three children, has opened up about her new husband.

Vanessa Nicole recently caused a stir after she made a shocking revelation about her marital status.

In a video that was sighted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, Vanessa disclosed that she has got married.

Vanessa's new marriage

Sitting in the midst of a group of men who were enjoying yam chips and meat from her joint, Vanessa revealed that one person had tried to troll her but she was above that.

"I made a post and somebody told me I was desperately looking for a husband. I'm telling that person that I already have a husband. I have a husband, I'm not desperate and I'm not in need of a husband," she said.

The revelation by Vanessa surprised many social media users who were wondering how she got married just a few months after giving birth with Funny Face.

How Vanessa met her new husband

But in her latest video, Vanessa has sought to explain the circumstances leading to her relationship with the man she calls her husband now.

According to her, they met for the first time when she was about eight months pregnant with Funny Face's child.

"I was on my way to antenatal [hospital] when we met. We exchanged numbers and started talking on phone and he agrred to be with me."

Breakup with Funny Face

When asked if she had been cheating on Funny Face with the new husband, Vanessa explained that she was no more with the comedian when she met the new man.

Vanessa disclosed that her relationship with Funny Face ended by the time she left his house in Accra to return to her family in Kumasi.

"There was no relationship between me and Yaw Boateng the very moment I left Accra to come back to Kumasi," she emphasised.

Vanessa caught with love charms

Meanwhile, Vanessa Nicole recently caused a stir after being spotted with bottles of love charms.

In a video, Vanessa was heard in a video recommending the charm to other ladies for purchase.

The video has set tongues wagging with many people wondering if she used it on Funny Face.

