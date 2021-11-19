Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, has been spotted with bottles of love charms

Vanessa was heard in a video recommending the charm to other ladies for purchase

The video has set tongues wagging with many people wondering if she used it on Funny

Vanessa Nicole, the mother of Funny Face's three children, set tongues wagging on social media after sharing a new video.

The video has Vanessa talking about a business she has ventured into. Her business has to do with the sale of love charms.

In the video sighted on her Instagram page, Vanessa is seen holding two little containers. One is a plastic bottle that was filled with a red-coloured liquid.

Showing the liquid to the camera, Vanessa explained that the products are the best love charms for ladies who do not want their partners to leave them.

She explained further in her caption to the video saying:

"Hello are you suffering from heart breaks is your man cheating on you,is your man making you feel less of yourself is your man complaining any time he comes in contact with you

"My dear this is all you need,this is the ALMIGHTY RED OIL AND THE FORGET ME NOT the LOVE ME TILL DEATH even in death he was still remember you DM me for yours as soon as possible both. 300gh for the combo. We deliver worldwidve ."

Reactions

The advert from Vanessa has stirred many unkind reactions from her followers as many of them have concluded that she used some of the product on Funny Face.

kwabena_mensah3 asked her to free Funny Face:

"Please release funny face for us please ."

edwardsarfo said Vanessa was talking from experience:

"My ladies if you want him to die for you follow her, practical makes man perfect."

obaalouisa asked:

"Please how did you know yours is right now ? Who’s the guy that tried it? Because bro funny is not around ooo! Just asking for a friend."

princeoftruth1 said:

"What is it that all of you that sell all these kind of products only concentrate on if your man is cheating on you, what if your woman is cheating on you what do we do ????."

